Giresunspor will play the Turkish Super Lig match against Hatayspor at Cotanak Stadium on 25th December 2021, Saturday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00, Cotanak Stadium

Giresunspor vs Hatayspor Preview

Giresunspor lost the match against Istanbul Basaksehir by a 3-1 scoreline. However, they managed to have 36% possession with Mamadou Diarra the main goal scorer of this Super Lig match.

On the other hand, Hatayspor suffered a 3-1 defeat against Konyaspor at Hatay Ataturk Stadi. Meanwhile, the losing team managed to register two shots on target with 48% possession.

Last but not the least, both teams will be striving hard to win Saturday’s Turkish Lig match.

Giresunspor vs Hatayspor Team News

Giresunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Diarra, Perez, Behich; Flavio, Traore; Diabate, Suleymanov, Serginho; Balde

Hatayspor possible starting lineup:

Munir; Falette, Oksuz, Kurucuk; Lobjanidze, Ribeiro, Sackey, Corekci; Kaabi, Saint-Louis; Diouf

Giresunspor vs Hatayspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Giresunspor vs Hatayspor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Giresunspor: 11/10

Draw: 9/4

Hatayspor: 13/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under: 13/15

Giresunspor vs Hatayspor Prediction

The hosts have now regained their home advantage, having won all four of their previous meetings. The incoming visitors, on the other hand, have only won once in their past five league games. As a result, most football betting sites have come to the conclusion that the home team is likely to win on Saturday at Cotanak Stadyumu.

Prediction: Giresunspor to win at 11/10.

Bet on Giresunspor to win at 11/10 with Bet365.

