Gibraltar will be looking to pull off an upset when they take on Montenegro in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Gibraltar are winless in the group stages of the qualifiers so far and Montenegro are fourth in the standings with two wins from six matches.

Gibraltar vs Montenegro team news

Jack Sergeant, Ethan Jolley and Anthony Hernandez are set to miss out for Gibraltar here. Meanwhile, Stevan Jovetic should return for the visitors.

Gibraltar possible starting line-up: Goldwin; R Chipolina, Annesley, Wiseman, Mouelhi, Britto; Walker, Torrilla, Ronan, Valarino; Styche

Montenegro possible starting line-up: Mijatovic; Vesovic, Vujacic, Tomasevic, Radunovic; Vukcevic, Scekic, Kosovic, Haksabanovic; Jovetic, Beciraj

Gibraltar vs Montenegro form guide

Gibraltar have lost all six of their games in Group E and they have conceded 25 goals in the process. They are undoubtedly the worst team in the group and Montenegro will be confident of a win here.

The visitors have lost two of their last six qualifiers and they managed to beat Gibraltar 4-1 in their last meeting.

Gibraltar vs Montenegro betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Gibraltar vs Montenegro from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Gibraltar – 22/1

• Draw – 9/1

• Montenegro – 1/9

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under – 11/5

Gibraltar vs Montenegro prediction

Montenegro will be firm favourites to pick up a win here. Gibraltar are in abysmal form right now and they are likely to crash to another comprehensive defeat this week.

Prediction: Montenegro win.

