Home News gibraltar vs grenada prediction odds betting tips live stream and free bet

Gibraltar vs Grenada: prediction, odds, betting tips, live stream and free bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

gibraltar vs grenada predictions

Gibraltar take on Grenada in an international friendly at the Victoria Stadium on Wednesday night. Read on for the latest odds, information on live streams, and find out how to claim a free bet ahead of the action. 

Gibraltar vs Grenada odds: 

At the time of writing, Virgin Bet is yet to broadcast the odds for the Gibraltar vs Grenada friendly match. We will update you as soon as the odds are available.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Gibraltar TBC Virgin Bet
Draw TBC Virgin Bet
Grenada TBC Virgin Bet

Gibraltar vs Grenada Preview

Gibraltar haven’t been in the best form of late. The island minnows ended their Group G World Cup qualifying campaign with 10 defeats in 10 games played, scoring four goals and conceding a whopping 43!

In Gibraltar’s most recent match, Julio Cesar Ribas’ side was soundly put away by three goals to one at their home stadium by Latvia. Goals from Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Roberts Uldrikis, and Raimonds Krollis cancelled out the 7th-minute opener from Gibraltar’s Liam Walker to ensure the tiny Spanish island finished qualifying without a single point on the board.

Grenada, meanwhile, crashed out of the North American World Cup qualifying Group A at the first stage. Michael Findlay’s side defended well throughout the tournament, averaging only marginally over one goal per game but lost three of four games played.

The Caribbean minnows finished up in fourth place in Group A and will need to improve their offensive output if they are to have a better shot at emulating the likes of the Jamaican national side by making it to a World Cup in the future.

The last time we saw Grenada in action was in the CONCACAF Gold Cup where they crashed out again in the group stages. Michael Findlay’s team did manage to record a win against the US Virgin Islands but were soundly beaten in the other matches, including the most recent 3-1 defeat against Panama as the defensive acumen displayed during the WCQs deserted them.

On the back of the respective recent poor results for both sides, it’s fair to say that neither Gibraltar nor Grenada head into Wednesday’s friendly encounter with much form. But, of the two, Grenada have shown themselves to be the more astute when it comes to defending and have at least picked up a couple of wins in recent outings.

So, once the odds are released, expect to see the Caribbean side listed as favourites.

Gibraltar vs Grenada Betting tips

Having averaged one goal scored to four goals conceded throughout their World Cup qualifying campaign, it’s hard to back Gibraltar to do anything other than lose based on current form.

Up against some fairly weak opposition, however, Grenada have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last seven games, a feat recorded against the infamously bad US Virgin Islands – so there’s definitely at least a goal in this match for the home side, in our opinion.

Based on the above, we’ll be taking Grenada to win on the road but with both teams to score to improve the odds.

Gibraltar vs Grenada Prediction: Grenada to win with BTTS at / @ Virgin Bet

Previous article Placepot Tips – Haydock 23rd March

