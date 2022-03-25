Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Gibraltar will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the Faroe Islands in an international friendly this weekend.
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands live stream
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of five defeats in their last six outings and they will be under pressure to pick up a home win here.
Meanwhile, Faroe Islands are in similar form right now and they have picked up five defeats and a victory in the last six outings.
Both sides are quite evenly matched and this should be an interesting battle.
Gibraltar have conceded 23 goals in their last six outings and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out a win here.
Meanwhile, Faroe islands have not been at their best going forward but they will fancy their chances against the Gibraltar defence. The visitors have scored five goals in their last six outings.
When does Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands kick-off?
The international friendly match between Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands kicks off at 17:00 pm BST, on the 26th of March, at Victoria Stadium.
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands Team News
Gibraltar team news
No notable injuries.
Gibraltar predicted line-up vs Faroe Islands: Robba; Wiseman, Mouelhi, R.Chipolina, Olivero, J.Chipolina; Walker, Torrilla, Ronan, Pons; Styche
Faroe Islands team news
No notable injuries.
Faroe Islands predicted line-up vs Gibraltar: Gestsson; Sorensen, Faero, Nattestad, Davidsen; S. Vatnhamar, Hansson, Andreasen, Hendriksson, M. Olsen; K. Olsen
