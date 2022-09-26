Countries
Home News giants vs cowboys expert betting tips skip and shannon give predictions

Giants vs Cowboys Expert Betting Picks | Skip and Shannon Give Predictions

what happened to skip and shannon 1592930685542

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have given their predictions ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Skip Bayless Giants vs Cowboys Pick – Dallas Cowboys Money Line @ -105 with BetOnline

On Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe last week, Skip had some encouraging words for Cowboys fans about backup QB Cooper Rush following Dak Prescott’s injury.

“He will not embarrass us, Cowboy Nation, he will play just the way he played at Minnesota – where they were a four-point underdog, and against Cincinnati when they were as high as an eight-point dog at home.”

Shannon Sharpe Giants vs Cowboys Pick – Cooper Rush Under 207.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with BetOnline

Skip Bayless’ co-host Shannon Sharpe, who played for 13 years in the NFL as a tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, believes that Cowboys QB Cooper Rush will struggle against a good Giants defense.

“I expect him to struggle a little more than he did against the Bengals, I believe the Giants defense is a little better. I think the Giants defense is solid – no big names, no Michael Parsons, no Aaron Donalds but they’re a solid unit.

“They hustle to the football, know where they’re supposed to be, get there in a hurry, and do a great job of getting guys on the ground. I think that’s one of the areas that Cooper Rush could possibly struggle at.”

