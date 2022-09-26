Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have given their predictions ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Skip Bayless Giants vs Cowboys Pick – Dallas Cowboys Money Line @ -105 with BetOnline
On Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe last week, Skip had some encouraging words for Cowboys fans about backup QB Cooper Rush following Dak Prescott’s injury.
“He will not embarrass us, Cowboy Nation, he will play just the way he played at Minnesota – where they were a four-point underdog, and against Cincinnati when they were as high as an eight-point dog at home.”
Cooper Rush in the Cowboys' 20-17 W 🔥
19/31
235 YDS
1 TD
Game-winning drive
2-0 as a starter 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfHtxx4FKu
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022
Shannon Sharpe Giants vs Cowboys Pick – Cooper Rush Under 207.5 Passing Yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Skip Bayless’ co-host Shannon Sharpe, who played for 13 years in the NFL as a tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, believes that Cowboys QB Cooper Rush will struggle against a good Giants defense.
“I expect him to struggle a little more than he did against the Bengals, I believe the Giants defense is a little better. I think the Giants defense is solid – no big names, no Michael Parsons, no Aaron Donalds but they’re a solid unit.
“They hustle to the football, know where they’re supposed to be, get there in a hurry, and do a great job of getting guys on the ground. I think that’s one of the areas that Cooper Rush could possibly struggle at.”
The #Giants defense leads the NFL in
– Lowest completion % against (54.8%)
– 3rd-down conversion rate against (21.73%)
They've done this w/o their top two pass rushers (Azeez+Kayvon), 1 game w/o their CB2.
Both weeks they used completely different personnel adjusted to opponent.
— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 19, 2022