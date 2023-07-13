Each year, between four and nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are selected. Recently, the list of the 60 Semi-finalists was released and there are a few names that stand out. One of them being former New York Giants head coach, Tom Coughlin. He was with the Giants from (2004-15) and won two Super Bowls in that span. Results will be announced on July 27th for who the finalists will be.

Out of the 371 current members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, only 22 of them are coaches. Being selected to wear a gold jacket and be enshrined in Canton, Ohio is a prestigious honor. Throughout his time coaching in the NFL, Tom Coughlin has proven that he’s worthy of the honor.

Tom Coughlin is deserving of being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tom Coughlin is deserving of being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Only 14 head coaches in the NFL’s rich history have won multiple Super Bowls. Coughlin is one of them. He spent 20 seasons coaching in the NFL, 12 with the Giants and 8 with the Jaguars. In his time as an NFL head coach, Tom Coughlin has a record of 170-150. During his time in the playoffs, his teams had a 12-7 record. Coughlin’s 182 career wins including the postseason are the 12th most all-time by a coach in NFL history.

The former head coach was known for his strict rules around the team. Coming into the 2007 season, Coughlin was losing the locker room and media members were calling for him to be fired. He realized what was happening and quickly learned to loosen up in his ways.

Retired New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is more than deserving of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and here are seven reasons why. https://t.co/n1sMtediTJ — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) July 13, 2023

After that, the Giants went on to make it to the Super Bowl that season and beat New England Patriots. They were 17-0 coming into the game and Coughlin’s Giants ended their perfect. He was the head coach for the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.

New York then missed the playoffs the next three seasons and Coughlin was on the chopping block once again. Coming into the 2011 season, Coughlin asked the player to be “All In” and they gave him that. Once again, the Giants made an improbable run to the Super Bowl and were matched up against the Patriots. New York went on to win their second title in four seasons. In doing so. Coughlin cemented his legacy as one of the best coaches in Giants’ history. Now, he’ll wait to see if he’s selected to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.