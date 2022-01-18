Ghana vs Comoros prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

GHANA, a pre-tournament contender for the Africa Cup of Nations, is looking to save their position in the tournament with a win over Comoros on Tuesday.

Match Info:

Date: 19th January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00, Stade Roumde Adjia

Ghana vs Comoros Prediction

Ghana played the game against Gabon which ended with a 1-1 draw. In this match, Andre Ayew was the main goal scorer for Ghana. Moreover, Ghana lost the match against Morocco in the opening round by a 1-0 scoreline. They are currently in third place in Group C, with the only point in hand.

After a key win over South Africa in November, the Black Stars qualified for the third round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Ghana hasn’t won in their past three games, and in their last five, they’ve only won one and failed to score in two of them.

On the other hand, Comoros suffered a 2-0 defeat against Morocco. However, they managed to get 41% possession.

Ghana is one of Africa’s champs, but they are coming off a bad run, with only two wins in their last ten AFCON matches. In the last ten Africa Cup of Nations, they’ve only kept two clean sheets.

Ghana vs Comoros Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Comoros @ 2/7 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ghana vs Comoros Betting Tips

Ghana plays with Comoros in the third and final group C match. Since the 2022 AFCON began a week ago, these two sides have failed to provide the anticipated results. While Comoros appeared to have reached a dead-end, they have the potential to be spoilers in this match. However, Ghana must win to improve their prospects of making the AFCON playoffs.

Ghana vs Comoros Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Ghana vs Comoros Betting Odds

Match Winner

Ghana: 2/7 with bet365

Draw: 4/1 with bet365

Comoros: 12/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/10

Under 2.5: 9/10

Ghana vs Comoros Free Bet

