Getafe vs Valencia live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Valencia will be looking to build on their recent run of form with an important away win over Getafe in the Spanish league this weekend.
Getafe vs Valencia live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Getafe vs Valencia live stream at 20:00 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Getafe vs Valencia, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Getafe vs Valencia live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Getafe vs Valencia Preview
Valencia are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here.
Getafe have won their last three home matches against Valencia and the visitors will be looking to turn things around this week.
Meanwhile, the home side are currently 15th in the league table and they have failed to win five of the last six league matches. However, they have been quite impressive at home and they are undefeated in the last eight league matches in front of their own fans.
Valencia will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to capitalise on Getafe’s poor form and pick up an away win here.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Getafe vs Valencia kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Getafe vs Valencia kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Getafe vs Valencia Team News
Getafe team news
The home side will be without Sabit Abdulai because of an injury.
Getafe predicted line-up vs Valencia: Soria; Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cabaco; Suarez, Alena, Maksimovic, Rodriguez, Olivera; Unal, Mayoral
Valencia team news
Meanwhile, Valencia will be without Jasper Cillessen, Toni Lato, Jose Gaya and Thierry Correia because of injuries.
Yunus Musah is suspended for the visitors.
Valencia predicted line-up vs Getafe: Domenech; Foulquier, Alderete, Guillamon, Vazquez; Gil, Moriba, Soler; Guedes, Duro, Andre
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins