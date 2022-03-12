Getafe vs Valencia live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Valencia will be looking to build on their recent run of form with an important away win over Getafe in the Spanish league this weekend.

Getafe vs Valencia live stream

Getafe vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will be confident of grinding out a positive result here. Getafe have won their last three home matches against Valencia and the visitors will be looking to turn things around this week. Meanwhile, the home side are currently 15th in the league table and they have failed to win five of the last six league matches. However, they have been quite impressive at home and they are undefeated in the last eight league matches in front of their own fans. Valencia will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to capitalise on Getafe’s poor form and pick up an away win here.

When does Getafe vs Valencia kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Getafe vs Valencia kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 12th of March, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe vs Valencia Team News

Getafe team news

The home side will be without Sabit Abdulai because of an injury.

Getafe predicted line-up vs Valencia: Soria; Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cabaco; Suarez, Alena, Maksimovic, Rodriguez, Olivera; Unal, Mayoral

Valencia team news

Meanwhile, Valencia will be without Jasper Cillessen, Toni Lato, Jose Gaya and Thierry Correia because of injuries. Yunus Musah is suspended for the visitors.

Valencia predicted line-up vs Getafe: Domenech; Foulquier, Alderete, Guillamon, Vazquez; Gil, Moriba, Soler; Guedes, Duro, Andre