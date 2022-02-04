Getafe vs Levante prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

When Getafe resumes their La Liga campaign at home against Levante on Friday night, they will be seeking to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00 CET

Date: 5th February 2022, Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Bet £10 on Getafe vs Levante and Get £10 Free Bet

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet – one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Getafe vs Levante Prediction

So far this season, Levante has been by far the poorest team in the division. With only 11 points from 22 games, they are at the bottom of the standings. Getafe has recorded four clean sheets in their previous five league home games.

They’ve won five games in a row since the start of the season, all of them in front of their home fans. Levante has only won two points in 10 league matches on the road this season.

Most football betting sites predict that Getafe will win the game.

Getafe vs Levante Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Levante @ 20/21 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Getafe vs Levante free bets

Find out where to watch the Getafe vs Levante live stream

Bet with Bet Storm’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Getafe vs Levante Betting Tips

Alessio Lisci’s team won a crucial home match against Mallorca (2-0) on January 8th, but they rapidly fell back into old patterns, losing 0-2 to Cadiz in the previous round.

In all competitions, Levante has now lost five of their last six matches. In four of their five losses so far, they’ve let up three or more goals.

Getafe will be in a lot better mood for this match. Despite a difficult schedule that included matches against Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad in three of the last four rounds, they appear to have found their stride recently.

The club managed by Quique Sanchez Flores has had a fantastic run of form in the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, winning five and drawing one of their last six La Liga games.

Getafe vs Levante Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/4.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 6/4 with Bet Storm.

Getafe vs Levante Betting Odds

Match Winner

Getafe @ 20/21 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 21/20 with Bet Storm

Levante @ 16/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/4

Under 2.5 @ 52/100

Getafe vs Levante Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £10 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Fulham vs blackpool and Get £10 Free Bet

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the Bet Storm sign-up offer: