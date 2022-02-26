Getafe vs Alaves prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

The hosts are presently 15th in the table, six points clear of the bottom three, while Alaves are 19th, four points behind the safety of 17th.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:15

Date: 26th February 2022, Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Getafe vs Alaves Prediction

Since November, the visitors have only won one game in the league, and that victory came against Valencia at home. Getafe has had a mixed bag of results recently, with victories, losses, and draws in their last six La Liga games.

Alaves have only scored three goals in their past six games, while the hosts have scored three or more goals in three of their last five league games. Getafe has won their previous four league games, three of which they have kept a clean sheet. With everything in mind, Getafe is a good bet to win.

Getafe vs Alaves Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Deportivo Alaves @ 10/11 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Getafe vs Alaves free bets

Find out where to watch the Getafe vs Alaves live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Getafe vs Alaves Betting Tips

Getafe comes into this game with a 1-1 tie against Cádiz in La Liga.

Getafe had 35 percent possession and had six shots on goal, one of which was on target. Borja Mayoral scored the Getafe goal. Cádiz had nine shots on goal, two of which were on target. Cádiz scored through lvaro Negredo.

Getafe, led by Quique Sánchez Flores, have struck the net 11 times in their last six games. In the same time period, they have conceded eight goals.

Alaves will be trying to bounce back after losing to Real Madrid in La Liga last time out.

Looking at their recent form, Alaves have conceded goals in five of their previous six matches, allowing opponents to score a total of 12 goals. Alaves appears to have a squishy underbelly in the back. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see if that pattern continues in the following match.

Getafe vs Alaves Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/19.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Getafe vs Alaves Betting Odds

Match Winner

Getafe @ 10/11 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Alaves @ 15/4 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 39/19

Under 2.5 @ 1/2

Getafe vs Alaves Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.