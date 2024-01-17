Betting

Get a $1,250 Australian Open Sportsbook Bonus With Betwhale – Best Tennis Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Best Tennis Betting Sites

SportsLens have attempted to find the best tennis betting sites for this year’s Australian Open, and courtesy of Betwhale, tennis fans and casual viewers alike are eligible for a sportsbook bonus worth up to $1,250 to use across their platform.

Best Tennis Betting Sites For 2024 Australian Open

125% Deposit Match Welcome Offer Up To $1,250 T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

How to Get a $1,250 Sportsbook Bonus With Betwhale

Despite being relatively new to the US sportsbooks landscape, Betwhale come equipped with one of the most generous welcome offers for new customers.

Up to $1,250 can be claimed as a sportsbook bonus when signing up, which may stand you in good stead as the Australian Open progresses into the third round.

With just over a week left to play, there is an abundance of opportunity to use Betwhale’s bonus across the tournament.

Let’s show you how.

Make a Betwhale Account

The link at the top of the page will take you to Betwhale, where you can input your details and make an account.

Betwhale are unique in that they are an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone across the USA can sign-up – even in states where sports betting is restricted.

Deposit 

Betwhale’s sportsbook bonus works as a 125% deposit match, so if you were to deposit the maximum amount of $1,000, you would receive the maximum bonus of $,1250.

Fear not if that appears too steep, the bonus works all the way down to a minimum deposit of $30.

Place Your Australian Open Wager

Once you are set-up, just flick through Betwhale’s sportsbook menu to find the tennis betting tab, which should bring up all the latest matches and a full schedule for the day’s play.

Select what you want to bet on, choose how much you want to wager, and place it.

What Tennis Markets Can I Bet On Using Betwhale?

SportsLens, first and foremost, have put together an Australian Open picks and predictions preview to help with your betting at this year’s tournament.

Similarly, if you are catching this article ahead of Australian Open Day Five, we have also picked out our top two value bets having got five out of our six picks correct so far.

However, Betwhale’s allow you to bet on a variety of markets, not just individual winners. From over/under game spreads, to correct set scores, there are options in abundance across the course of January.

Betwhale also make live betting a seamless experience with constantly updating odds as the action unfolds.

