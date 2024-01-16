Betting

Get a $1000 Sportsbook Bonus For the Australian Open With MyBookie – Best Tennis Betting Sites in the USA

Charlie Rhodes
Best Tennis Betting Sites

The Australian Open is well underway, and the first Grand Slam of 2024 is already treating spectators to some scintillating matches. As the tournament progresses into the second round, get set up for the latter stages with a $1000 sportsbook bonus, courtesy of tennis betting site MyBookie.

Best Tennis Betting Sites For 2024 Australian Open

$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For 2024 Australian Open T&Cs apply, 18+

Claim a $1000 Australian Open Sportsbook Bonus With MyBookie

The first Grand Slam of the year has already thrown up one or two surprises across the first round, and over the course month, expect there to be many more.

With just under two weeks still left to play, SportsLens have landed on one of the best tennis betting sites – MyBookie – in order to show you how to bet on the Australian Open.

As a new customer, you will be entitled to their welcome sportsbook bonus, worth up to $1000.

Here’s how you can redeem it.

Sign-Up to MyBookie

First and foremost, MyBookie require users to make an account before they can make use of their welcome bonus.

If you click the link at the top of this page, you can head over to their site, where a few personal details can be filled in – this should take a matter of minutes.

MyBookie, being one of the best offshore sportsbooks, accept customers from all over the USA – even in states such as Texas and California, where online sports betting is still under debate.

Deposit as a New Customer

The minimum deposit for the MyBookie promotion is set at $50. However, if you are eager to maximise your sportsbook bonus to use on the Australian Open, the 50% deposit match works all the way up to $2000.

That way, you can redeem the highest possible bonus of $1000.

Bet on the 2024 Australian Open 

First round matches have almost concluded, but fear not, there are plenty of games and storylines to follow over the course of January.

Once you have made an account, use MyBookie’s main menu to navigate to the tennis betting section, and select your wager amount before placing.

What Tennis Markets Can I Wager on Using MyBookie?

To provide a little inspiration to get you started, take a glance at our Australian Open picks and predictions for the outright winners. If you are catching this article ahead of Australian Open Day Four, we have also picked out our top two value bets.

However, MyBookie’s offerings go far deeper than simply picking a winner. For individual match markets, there is everything from over/under game spreads, to correct set scores.

MyBookie also make live betting a seamless experience with constantly updating odds as the action unfolds.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
