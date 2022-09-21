Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.

We have a pair of plays you can use towards an Eagles-Commanders same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $3853 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Back Our Eagles-Commanders SGP @ +600 With Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Eagles-Commanders SGP betting picks

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Eagles -6.5 -101

Philadelphia is off to a flying 2-0 start to their season, and they should defeat Washington by more than 6.5 points Sunday.

The Eagles Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown aerial show has been splendid to witness as the two have hooked up for 224 yards already this season. They should get a boost against a Washington defense surrendering 265 passing yards per contest.

The Commanders can score points, but we think the Eagles will outscore Washington and cover the spread.

Some important trends for this pick:

Eagles are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game

Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

Finally, the Eagles are on a roll and meet a team coming off a 36-27 away loss to the Detroit Lions.

Back Eagles -6.5 points @ -101 With Bovada

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Eagles over 47 points -105

This has all the makings of a shootout, and we like the over in this one.

We have two tackle football teams with rather potent offenses meeting defenses allowing a combined 50 points and 762 total yards per game. If that doesn’t spell shootout, I don’t know what is.



Some important trends for this pick.

Over is 5-2 in Eagles last 7 games overall

Over is 5-2 in Eagles last 7 games following a straight-up win

Over is 10-1 in Commanders last 11 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game

Finally, these defenses aren’t as good as the respective offenses, and we’ve seen the potency of both offenses. Play the over in this one.



Back Eagles over 47 points @ -107 With Bovada

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Eagles ML -299

The great thing about SGP is you can lay this much juice and still make plenty of cash.

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that the Eagles will win this game. Washington QB Carson Wentz has already chucked three interceptions, and he faces an Eagles secondary with four interceptions already this season.

Look for Philly to use RB Myles Sanders as a battering ram to open up the passing lanes, and Hurts to throw at least three TD’s in this one.