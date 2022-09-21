Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards an Eagles-Commanders same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $3853 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Eagles -6.5 points @ -101 with Bovada
- Eagles over 47 points @ -105 with Bovada
- Eagles ML @ -297 with Bovada
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Eagles -6.5 -101
Philadelphia is off to a flying 2-0 start to their season, and they should defeat Washington by more than 6.5 points Sunday.
The Eagles Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown aerial show has been splendid to witness as the two have hooked up for 224 yards already this season. They should get a boost against a Washington defense surrendering 265 passing yards per contest.
The Commanders can score points, but we think the Eagles will outscore Washington and cover the spread.
Some important trends for this pick:
- Eagles are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game
- Eagles are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.
Finally, the Eagles are on a roll and meet a team coming off a 36-27 away loss to the Detroit Lions.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Eagles over 47 points -105
This has all the makings of a shootout, and we like the over in this one.
We have two tackle football teams with rather potent offenses meeting defenses allowing a combined 50 points and 762 total yards per game. If that doesn’t spell shootout, I don’t know what is.
Some important trends for this pick.
- Over is 5-2 in Eagles last 7 games overall
- Over is 5-2 in Eagles last 7 games following a straight-up win
- Over is 10-1 in Commanders last 11 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game
Finally, these defenses aren’t as good as the respective offenses, and we’ve seen the potency of both offenses. Play the over in this one.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders, Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Eagles ML -299
The great thing about SGP is you can lay this much juice and still make plenty of cash.
There isn’t a doubt in my mind that the Eagles will win this game. Washington QB Carson Wentz has already chucked three interceptions, and he faces an Eagles secondary with four interceptions already this season.
Look for Philly to use RB Myles Sanders as a battering ram to open up the passing lanes, and Hurts to throw at least three TD’s in this one.