Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an NFC West battle on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday afternoon at 4:00pm.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Rams-Cardinals same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $4537.50 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Same Game Parlay Betting Tips
- Rams -3.5 points @ -103 with Bovada
- Rams over 48.5 @ -107 with Bovada
- Rams ML @ -185 with Bovada
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Tip 1: Rams -3.5 points
The Rams have dominated Arizona over the past few seasons, and we expect them to do the same against a Cardinals defense allowing 410 total yards of offense and 33.5 points per game.
Arizona also has a big offense but the Rams defense is much better than Arizona and no matter how many points the Cardinals score, the Rams offense will answer, and Los Angeles covers the 3.5 points.
Some important trends for this tip:
- Favorite is 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 meetings
- Rams are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 meetings
- Rams are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 meetings in Arizona.
Finally, this will likely turn into a shootout as most NFC West matchups do, but the Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp TD tandem will prove too much for Arizona.
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Same Game Parlay Tip 2: Rams over 48.5 points -107
This one has all the earmarks of a shootout. We have two QB’s who can sling it with talented offensive players against defenses that allow big yards and big points to offenses similar to theirs.
Both defenses allow more than 250 passing yards per game, and that is a recipe for a high-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon.
Some important trends for this pick.
- Over is 6-1 in Rams last 7 games on grass
- Over is 5-1 in Rams last 6 games in Week 3
- Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 games following an ATS win
- Over is 4-1 in Cardinals last 5 home games
Finally, the Rams rushing attack is more like a whisper, Stafford will be slinging and with lots of help from the Cardinals, Los Angeles will take this one over the total.
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Same Game Parlay Tip 3: Rams ML -185
We’ve already discussed how and why the Rams should cover the spread, and the same things are needed for Los Angeles to win this game. Look for Stafford to penetrate the leaky Cardinals secondary over and over again while the Rams defense gets enough stops to win this contest.
Some important trends for this matchup.
Finally, the Cardinals defense has been gashed on successive weeks by Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr, and Stafford will be the Arizona bad defense trifecta on Sunday.