Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Chiefs vs Colts same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $10,245 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Chiefs -6.5 points @ -104 with Bovada
- Hardman over 0.50 TD’s @ +260 with Bovada
- Colts under 49.5 points @ -107 with Bovada
How To Claim The $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Bovada
- Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Chiefs vs Colts SGP betting picks
Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs -6.5 points -104
These are two teams trending in the opposite direction, and the Chiefs should be able to cover the 6.5 point spread.
Kansas City scores the football, and the same things can’t be said for Indianapolis. The Chiefs average 35 points per contest and while the Colts defense might be better than what they have shown thus far, they’ll have a tough time keeping Patrick Mahomes off of the scoreboard.
Mahomes has thrown for 595 yards with seven TD’s, and he’s up against a Colts defense allowing 237 passing yards per contest. Meanwhile, Indianapolis QB Matt Ryan has slung it for 547 yards with a TD pass alongside four interceptions.
Some important trends for this pick:
- Road team is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings
- Chiefs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- Chiefs are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games following a straight-up win
- Colts are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight-up loss of more than 14 points.
- Colts are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 vs. AFC
Finally, the Colts aren’t playing good football and could be without Michael Pittman Jr and even if Pittman plays, the Chiefs should still cover the spread.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Mecole Hardman over 0.50 TD’s +260
Hardman was supposed to be Mahomes No. 1 option after Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami. That hasn’t necessarily been the case this season, but Hardman has caught six of his 10 targets with one receiving TD and should be primed for a big day vs the Colts.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Colts under 49.5 points -107
That’s a big number and probably because the oddsmakers feel the Chiefs will blow out Indianapolis, but I’m not sure if that is the case.
Granted, Mahomes and the Chiefs are much better than what the Colts have seen thus far, but Indianapolis is playing at home and maybe the defense comes up with a few stops and that should keep the points down to a minimum.
Some important trends for this matchup.
- Under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings
- Under is 7-0 in Colts last 7 games overall
- Under is 6-0 in Colts last 6 games following a straight-up loss of more than 14 points
- Under is 6-0 in Colts last 6 vs. AFC
- Under is 4-0 in Colts last 4 games on fieldturf
Finally, look for a much maligned Colts defense to step up at home against the powerful Chiefs offense, and this game stays under the total.