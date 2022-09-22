Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an NFC Conference battle on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Green Bay-Tampa Bay same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5852.10 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Same Game Parlay Betting Tips
- Tampa Bay ML @ -120 with Bovada
- Tampa Bay -1.5 points @ -107 with Bovada
- Tampa Bay FH -1.5 @ +110 with Bovada
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Bovada
- Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Packers-Buccaneers SGP betting picks
Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML -120
Home favorites are good favorites, and especially when they are short favorites like they are against Green Bay. Future Hall of Fame QB’s Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are featured in this NFC Conference matchup, but we expect Tampa Bay to come out on top.
Tampa Bay will be without wideout Mike Evans, who’s serving a one-game suspension, but Tampa Bay signed veteran free agent WR Cole Beasley.
Tampa Bay allows 6.5 points per game, and we’ve all seen the Packers wideouts dropping balls with Rodgers running for his life, and he’s up against a Bucs defense with 10 sacks already this season.
Some important trends for this tip:
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings in Tampa Bay
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings
- Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 vs. NFC
Finally, look for the Bucs defense to dominate and Brady and the offense should be able to do the rest minus Evans.
Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Same Game Parlay Tip 2: Tampa Bay -1.5 points -107
It only makes sense if we’re playing the moneyline to back the Bucs to cover the 1.5 points, and they should be able to do this.
It’s the Tampa Bay defense that will carry the Bucs to victory because Brady doesn’t have many big-time passing options with Evans out and the status of wideouts Chris Godwin and Julio Jones being unclear.
Some important trends for this pick.
- Buccaneers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game
- Buccaneers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 home games
- Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games on grass.
- Packers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games
Finally, look for Tampa Bay to chase Rodgers all night long, and the Bucs take advantage of some good field position and cover the spread here.
Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Tip 3: Tampa Bay FH -1.5 points +110
1.5 points is a field goal or a safety, and maybe both events occur in the first half of this contest.
Make no mistake; the Tampa Bay offense is struggling a bit due to injuries to their skilled position players as well as their offensive line. We don’t expect much scoring from either side, but we do expect Tampa Bay to outscore Green Bay and hold a lead throughout the contest.
Some important trends for this matchup.
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings in Tampa Bay
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall
Finally, look for the Bucs to cover the spread here in what should be an ugly affair dominated by the Tampa Bay defense and an injury-riddled offense.