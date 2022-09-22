Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an NFC East battle on Monday Night when the Dallas Cowboys meet the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Dallas-New York same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5740.29 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Same Game Parlay Betting Tips
- Dallas +1 point @ -110 with Bovada
- Dallas ML @ +110 with Bovada
- Giants under 39.5 points @ -106 with Bovada
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Tip 1: Dallas +1 point -110
This should be an interesting Monday Night Football matchup between two bitter NFC East rivals, but the Cowboys are going to come out on top.
The Giants average 20 points per contest thus far against mediocre at best defenses, and they’ve seen nothing yet like this Dallas defense led by LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs.
Giants RB Saquan Barkley scampered for 164 yards against Tennessee, but was held to 72 rushing yards vs Carolina. He’s up against a Dallas defense allowing 120.5 rushing yards per game, but most of that came in their season opener to Tampa Bay.
Some important trends for this tip:
- Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings in New York
- Cowboys are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings
- Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games
Finally, look for the Cowboys defense to take advantage of a weak Giants offensive line and make New York QB Daniel Jones’ life miserable on Monday night.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Same Game Parlay Tip 2: Dallas ML +100
Dallas lost starting QB Dak Prescott, but Cooper Rush stepped it up last week against Cincinnati, throwing for 235 yards and a TD without an interception. Dallas also pounded the ball on the ground, and facing a Giants defense allowing 119 rushing yards per contest might look very appealing to Dallas RB’s Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard.
Some important trends for this pick.
Finally, look for the Cowboys offense to take another step forward with Rush and the defense to stymie a mediocre Giants defense.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Tip 3: Giants under 39.5 points -106
This is a bitter rivalry dating back many years, and these two teams are going to play a very physical football game Monday Night.
Neither offense has been impressive, and maybe the defenses are slightly better than the respective offenses, although I will say the Dallas defense is much better than the NY offense is and against much better competition.
We think Dallas will do just enough offensively to outscore NY, and the Dallas defense wins this game and keeps the score under the 39.5 points.
Some important trends for this matchup.
- Under is 4-0 in Cowboys last 4 games on fieldturf
- Under is 8-1 in Cowboys last 9 games following an ATS win
- Under is 8-1 in Cowboys last 9 games following a straight-up win
- Under is 5-1 in Cowboys last 6 road games
- Under is 11-1 in Giants last 12 games following an ATS win
Finally, this will likely turn out to be an ugly game offensively and this game could end well under the 39.5 oddsmakers opinion.