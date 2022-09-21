Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC Conference battle on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.

We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Bengals vs Jets same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $4210 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bengals -4.5 points -107

Cincinnati has had it tough with their 0-2 start to the season, but they have a great opportunity to right the ship Sunday against the 1-1-0 New York Jets.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has thrown for 537 yards with three TD’s and four interceptions, but the problem is Burrow has been sacked 13 times over his first two games but play a Jets side with just three sacks this season. If Burrow has time, and he should, the Bengals signal-caller should pick apart a Jets defense allowing 221 passing yards per contest.

Some important trends for this pick:

Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game

Bengals are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 vs. AFC

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Bengals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win

Finally, the Bengals need a win, and they’ll not only get that win but also cover the spread on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bengals ML -200

Since this is an SGP, we can lay the juice and play Cincinnati to win this game. Cincinnati is going to win this contest for all the reasons I described above. The Jets probably were more lucky than good against Cleveland, and we don’t expect them to play as well against the Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Bengals over 45 points -107

That’s a not a very big number for the firepower the Bengals possess, but that’s okay because this game should exceed the total.

This is probably the best offense New York has faced thus far and after allowing 30 points to Cleveland, they get to go up against an offense that is much better than what they have shown thus far but probably has faced much better defenses than the Jets have.

Allowing 123 rushing yards a game and having to face Joe Mixon is going to be hard for New York. Once Mixon gets going, it will open up the passing game, and that’s where Burrow and the Bengals should eat on Sunday.



The Jets offense has been good and the Bengals defense allows 21.5 points per game, and we can expect New York to score and help the total.

Some important trends for this matchup.

Over is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings

Over is 5-0 in Jets last 5 games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game

Over is 5-1 in Jets last 6 games following a straight-up win

Over is 20-8 in Jets last 28 vs. a team with a losing record

Finally, look for the Bengals to win this one in a rout and the Jets to score a couple of times and send this total over the oddsmakers number.