Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Bills vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We have an AFC East battle on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.
We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Bills vs Dolphins same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5241.34 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Bills -5.0 points @ -109 with Bovada
- Bills FH -3.5 points @ +104 with Bovada
- Miami under 53.5 points @ -109 with Bovada
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Bovada
- Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Steelers vs Browns SGP betting picks
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bills -5.0 points -105
This AFC East matchup should be a good one between two undefeated teams battling for first-place in the East.
Buffalo is going to win this game and cover the five points.
Josh Allen and the Bills have looked like the best team in the league starting out of the gate with two very impressive victories over defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, followed by a real Monday night thumping of the Tennessee Titans.
First off, the Miami defense got torched by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens for 318 yards and the Dolphins secondary is in for a real challenge against Allen and his collection of weapons like Stephon Diggs and his four receiving touchdowns this season.
Allen has thrown for 614 yards with seven TD’s and two picks, and those numbers could be much higher, except for the fact the Bills have been so far ahead at halftime that they don’t need the Allen to Diggs aerial show past halftime.
Miami has begun games slowly offensively and that trend will likely continue as the Dolphins are up against a Bills defense allowing just 8.7 points and 247.5 yards of total offense against a couple of supposedly decent offenses.
Some important trends for this pick;
- Bills are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 meetings
- Bills are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 vs. AFC East
- Bills are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 vs. AFC
Finally, the Bills are playing dominant football and up against a Dolphins side whose defense is suspect, and Buffalo should easily cover the spread in this one!
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bills FH -3.5 +104
This pick is similar to the one above. The reasoning is the same for this pick. We feel with Miami starting slowly on the offensive end, the Bills will come out firing and cover the first half spread.
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Dolphins over 53.5 points
That’s a huge number for this game, and these two teams can likely exceed that number by more than just a couple of points.
We have several talented offensive playmakers in this matchup, and these offenses are both averaging more than 30 points apiece. The Bills much stronger and while we believe Miami will put points on the board, the majority of the points scored will be by Buffalo and this game exceeds the total.
Some important trends for this matchup.
- Over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings
- Over is 4-0 in Bills last 4 vs. a team with a winning record
- Over is 4-0 in Bills last 4 road games vs. a team with a winning home record
- Over is 7-3 in Dolphins last 10 games in Week 3
- Over is 7-3 in Dolphins last 10 vs. a team with a winning record
Finally, there should be plenty of offensive highlights and Miami is prone to second half explosions to make up for their mediocre defense, and we expect the Dolphins to win this bet for us in garbage time.