Get $750 NFL Free Bet To Use On Our +600 Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have an AFC East battle on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots this Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm.

We have a pair of plays you can use towards a Ravens-Patriots same game parlay at Bovada and our three picks could net you $5099 from the $750 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Back Our Ravens-Patriots SGP @ +600 With Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $750 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Ravens-Patriots SGP betting picks

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Same Game Parlay Tip 1: Ravens -3 Points

The reality in this matchup is the Patriots inability to score the football, and you won’t beat an offense like Baltimore has scoring only 12 points per game.

Baltimore suffered a loss to Miami last weekend after blowing a huge lead, and you can bet this Ravens defense is looking forward to playing Mac Jones and a Patriots offense averaging 335 yards of offense per contest.

Some important trends for this pick:

Ravens are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Ravens are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Ravens are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

Finally, the Ravens are angry birds, and they don’t have the offensive firepower to match what Baltimore brings.

Back Ravens -3.0 points @ -107 With Bovada

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots, Same Game Parlay Tip 2: Ravens ML -150

It only makes sense if we’re backing the Ravens to cover as the favorite that we add the -150 moneyline play to the SGP ticket.

Since 2015, the Ravens are 21-10-0 straight-up after a loss as the away favorite and against a Patriots offense having scoring difficulties, Baltimore will just outscore them.



Some important trends for this pick.

Ravens are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS loss

Ravens are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Ravens are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

Finally, the Patriots allow one passing TD per contest, so look for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to sling it often and the Ravens win this game.



Back Ravens ML @ -150 With Bovada

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Same Game Parlay Tip: Ravens over 43.5 points

We’ve talked about the Patriots scoring woes, but they might get a boost playing a Ravens defense allowing 473 yards of total offense and 25.5 points per game. Those numbers were mostly from last week’s loss to the Dolphins, but we can expect the Pats to score the football at home this Sunday.

Some important trends for this matchup.

Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings

Over is 7-3 in Ravens last 10 games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game

Over is 6-0 in Patriots last 6 home games

Over is 8-1 in Patriots last 9 games on fieldturf

Over is 5-2 in Patriots last 7 games following an ATS loss.

Over is 9-4 in Patriots last 13 vs. AFC.

Finally, the Patriots end zone woes will end at home and this one will end in a shootout and that will be just fine, Baltimore will answer in kind and these sides exceed the total this Sunday.