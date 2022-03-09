Get £30 in Football Free Bets if Messi OR Benzema Score in Real Madrid vs PSG

LIONEL MESSI and Karim Benzema face off as Paris St-Germain take on Real Madrid tonight – and we’ve secured a bonkers betting offer that hinges on just one them adding to their astonishing 191 combined Champions League goals.

PSG lead 1-0 from the first leg and if either Messi or Benzema score at the Bernabeu tonight, William Hill will pay you out at jaw-droppingly generous 30/1!

How to claim the William Hill Real Madrid vs PSG Free Bets

Click here to claim the William Hill enhanced odds offer

Sign up, making sure you use EPBM30 in the Promo Code section

in the Promo Code section Add Benzema or Messi to score 30/1 to the bet slip and place a £1 bet after your chosen offer has been applied to your bet slip

If your bet wins, they will pay out 3 x £10 free bets (total value of £30)

Get 100/1 on Man United to beat Man City Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPMC25 or EPMU100. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 3 March 2022 until 16:30 on 6 March 2022. £1 must be staked at Man City to win at 25/1 or Man United to win at 100/1 Returns paid as 5 x £5 OR 5 x £20 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EPMC25 or EPMU100. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 3 March 2022 until 16:30 on 6 March 2022. £1 must be staked at Man City to win at 25/1 or Man United to win at 100/1 Returns paid as 5 x £5 OR 5 x £20 in free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply.

Why should you claim the William Hill Real Madrid vs PSG Betting Offer?

Goals are always more likely in second legs of Champions League ties. While there was only one goal in the first leg at the Parc Des Price thanks to Kylian Mpabbe’s wonderful jinking run and finish, there will surely be more tonight. PSG racked up eight shots on target in the first leg and it was only Thibaut Courtois’ heroics that kept Real in the game.

Messi missed a penalty in the first leg but you can guarantee he will make amends if given the chance from 12 yards in front of Real Madrid fans. The Madridistas will be whistling the Barcelona legend and he will be determined to score to shut them up, from a dead ball or open play.

Benzema loves to score on the big stage. The 34-year-old veteran has seen it all and won it all and just when you think he’s past his best.. Pow! He pops up with a goal to remind you exactly why he’s one of the best strikers to ever play the game.

The fact that he’s scored in each of his last three La Liga appearances shows he’s in exactly the kind of form to grab a crucial goal tonight and bank you £30 in free bets. Don’t miss this chance to cash in ahead of Cheltenham Festival next week!

Click here to back Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema to score @ 30/1 with William Hill

William Hill Real Madrid vs PSG Enhanced Odds – 30/1 Messi OR Benzema to Score

What are the Standard Messi or Benzema to Score Anytime odds?

Karim Benzema’s normal price to score anytime for Real Madrid against Paris St-Germain is a measly 5/6, while Lionel Messi’s regular odds to find the net are only slightly longer at 23/20.

Those prices illustrate just how generous this offer if because you don’t need both players to score for it to win.

Only one of the two world class strikers need to find the net for you to cash in with £30 in free bets.

More Real Madrid vs PSG Free Betting Offers