Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright predictions: Premier League Darts betting tips and odds

Week four of Premier League Darts kicks off on Thursday, and the quarter-finals have thrown up a blockbuster, pitting Gerwyn Price, fresh from victory in week three, against Peter Wright.

Price stormed to the title in week three with a dominant performance, hitting two nine darters on his way to victory. Peter Wright, on the other hand, was eliminated in the semi-finals, and the winner of week one will hope for a better performance in Exeter.

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright prediction

The odds on Gerwyn Price winning are pretty low, but who can blame the bookmakers? After all, this is a man who hit two nine darters in the last round of games, as well as the world number one.

But darts, especially Premier League Darts, can be fickle, so there’s still a great chance that Wright will walk away with the victory. With odds of 11/10 to do so, a bet on Wright looks attractive. However, it’s not one we can make, as we’ve already predicted Price to win the week in our preview of week four of the tournament.

So, what can we bet on? A bet on Price is clearly the easiest thing to do, but we’re not overly excited by the odds of 8/11 offered on the Welshman to win. So, instead, we’re going to look at predicting the exact score of the match.

Recent Premier League Darts matches have tended to be closely fought affairs, and we think this will be the case when arguably the two best players in the game step to the oche on Thursday.

After looking through all possible scores and their prices on bet365, there’s one that really stands out to us: Gerwyn Price to win 6-4. Make a bet on this outcome and you’ll receive tasty odds of 7/1, which we think are particularly high.

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright prediction: Gerwyn Price 6 Peter Wright 4 @ 7/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright betting tips

Looking for another Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright betting tip? If so, we’ve got another fantastic one below.

We’ve already bet on the score of the match, so this time we’re going to take a look at the total 180s market. Both men are proficient in this area, so we expect this match-up to have a considerable number of maximums.

Over at bet365, they’ve set the mark at 5.5 180s in the match. If you think there will be fewer, you’ll get odds of 1/1. However, we expect these two men to put on a spectacle for the watching crowd, so our recommendation would be to bet on over 5.5 180s in the match – a bet that has odds of 8/11 at bet365.

Now, we know that this bet isn’t the most exciting, and also won’t result in the biggest payouts for most, but it’s a sensible bet with a great chance of being a winner, so we’d definitely recommend you give it some consideration.

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright tip: Over 5.5 180s @ 8/11 with bet365

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright match odds

Price to win @ 8/11 with bet365

Wright to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright free bet

Looking for a Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright free bet? If so, you'll find a great one over at bet365. Just wager £10 and you'll receive £50 in free bets, which can be used throughout the sportsbook, including to bet on all Premier League Darts matches.