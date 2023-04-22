Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada. Boxing fans are excited for this spectacular catchweight clash, with two of the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this huge 135-pound catchweight dust-up.

On paper, this is as close to a 50/50 fight as you can get, despite the best US betting apps favoring ‘Tank’. Can the three-weight world claim the biggest scalp of his professional career? Will ‘King Ry’ defy the odds and knock the Baltimore man out? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event, read on

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Round Betting Picks

Gervonta Davis comes into this fight as a -260 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 28-0, has won 12 consecutive world title fights and is a three-weight world champion.

Here at SportsLens we can see the WBA World Lightweight king getting ‘King Ry’ out of there in a four round range. Betting on what rounds Davis will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

Gervonta Davis has 26 KO victories in his 28 wins, with five of them coming in the middle third of the fight. He will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, and we think he will do just that by winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 5-8 against a man who will have struggled to make the 136-pound catchweight and who won’t be able to rehydrate fully.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-8 @ +288 with BetOnline

Davis vs Garcia Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Davis vs Garcia fight, we can see ‘Tank’ getting rid of his American rival in the seventh round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the three-weight world champion grinding down his opponent in the early rounds, before stopping him seven rounds into the fight. Davis has said pre-fight that he doesn’t see this fight going past eight rounds, and we are in agreement with the Maryland man here.

Davis is a devastating puncher, and has won all but two of his fights by knockout. The majority of these stoppages have come early, but we can see Garcia also posing a threat the opposite way in the opening rounds. Davis will be wary of Garcia’s power too early on, hence why we see the 28-year-old getting to ‘King Ry’ in the middle rounds before concluding the fight in the seventh.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Round 7 @ +1100 with BetOnline

Davis vs Garcia Betting Odds

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Davis vs Garcia with BetOnline:

Gervonta Davis to Win: -260

Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138

Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450

Ryan Garcia to Win: +200

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850

Draw: +1200

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

