Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Round Betting Picks: ‘Tank’ To Win By KO In Rounds 5-8

Paul Kelly
Gervonta Davis Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada. Boxing fans are excited for this spectacular catchweight clash, with two of the best fighters in the world going head-to-head. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this huge 135-pound catchweight dust-up.

On paper, this is as close to a 50/50 fight as you can get, despite the best US betting apps favoring ‘Tank’. Can the three-weight world claim the biggest scalp of his professional career? Will ‘King Ry’ defy the odds and knock the Baltimore man out? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Davis vs Garcia predictions.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Round Betting Picks

Gervonta Davis comes into this fight as a -260 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 28-0, has won 12 consecutive world title fights and is a three-weight world champion.

Here at SportsLens we can see the WBA World Lightweight king getting ‘King Ry’ out of there in a four round range. Betting on what rounds Davis will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

Gervonta Davis has 26 KO victories in his 28 wins, with five of them coming in the middle third of the fight. He will be desperate to make a statement on Saturday night, and we think he will do just that by winning the fight by knockout in Rounds 5-8 against a man who will have struggled to make the 136-pound catchweight and who won’t be able to rehydrate fully.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-8 @ +288 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Davis vs Garcia Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Davis vs Garcia fight, we can see ‘Tank’ getting rid of his American rival in the seventh round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the three-weight world champion grinding down his opponent in the early rounds, before stopping him seven rounds into the fight. Davis has said pre-fight that he doesn’t see this fight going past eight rounds, and we are in agreement with the Maryland man here.

Davis is a devastating puncher, and has won all but two of his fights by knockout. The majority of these stoppages have come early, but we can see Garcia also posing a threat the opposite way in the opening rounds. Davis will be wary of Garcia’s power too early on, hence why we see the 28-year-old getting to ‘King Ry’ in the middle rounds before concluding the fight in the seventh.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Round 7 @ +1100 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Davis vs Garcia Betting Odds

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Davis vs Garcia with BetOnline:

  • Gervonta Davis to Win: -260
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450
  • Ryan Garcia to Win: +200
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
