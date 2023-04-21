Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. ‘Superman’ believes Tank has enough to drop Garcia in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Roy Jones Jr Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Roy Jones Jr certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. He has held world championships in four weight classes, including titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

He is considered one of the greatest of all-time pound for pound and in 2003 he became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

With the fight almost upon us, Roy Jones Jr has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the 54-year-old from Florida said he can envisage different situations which would suit either fighter better.

“My heart goes out to both fighters for taking those type of fights at times like this, they’re not thinking about their age, they’re thinking about what the fans want to see. I applaud them for that.

“Tank has a lot more tools than people think Tank has, Garcia is a much better fighter – Garcia has been dropped by Taylor, who’s not a bad fighter either but we know Taylor can drop him. We think Tank can drop him, but how much punishment will Tank endure before he drops him?

“The point is, who can get their game plan in action first. If Garcia can get comfortable boxing Tank and keep Tank on the outside, Garcia’s gonna win. If he gets comfortable or relaxes, or runs low on energy late in the fight, when Tank is behind he knows how to become a dog and start walking you down. If he gets to that point without too much damage, he may catch Garcia.”

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

