Just in time for Saturday’s long-awaited catchweight bout, we have been given an insight from one of boxing’s best fighters in the light-welterweight division. Read below to find a Josh Taylor Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prediction, with the Scotsman leaning towards the former.

Josh Taylor Predicts Gervonta Davis to Prevail in ‘Long Awaited’ Fight

Josh Taylor reigned supreme as the undisputed light-welterweight champion after unifying all four belts in 2021, becoming only the sixth male boxer in history to achieve such a feat.

That means he certainly knows a thing or two about stepping in the ring, and the 32-year-old has shared his views with iD Boxing ahead of this weekend’s 136-pound catchweight showdown, between two of the sport’s most impressive lightweights.

Although he admits that Ryan Garcia, who has a 100% record across his 23 fights along with 19 KO’s, has all the tools to cause Davis problems, we expects the latter to edge the contest given his superior experience.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to this one. It’s a fight that has been talked about for a few years and it’s finally been arranged.

“I think [Ryan] Garcia has got the speed, the sharpness on that left hook. But I just think that in terms of overall boxing brains, and boxing IQ, ‘Tank’ is a better fighter.

“The cuteness in his movements, he is more powerful and more experienced – so I am just leaning a little more towards Davis.”

At the time of writing, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the slight favourite at -260 across boxing betting sites, given he holds the lion’s share of experience over his opponent.

However, Ryan Garcia holds plenty of value as the underdog heading into Saturday, and as Taylor explained, he boasts incredible speed and power to match Davis. He is currently priced at +200, which many observers have snapped up given his clean sweep of wins thus far.

Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia Fight Details

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

