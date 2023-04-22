Former professional boxer Liam Smith has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. ‘Beefy’ believes ‘Tank’ will come through and defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Liam Smith Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Liam Smith certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The Liverpool-born fighter held the WBO light-middleweight title from 2015 to 2016 and previously the British and Commonwealth light-middleweight titles between 2012 and 2015.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

With the fight almost upon us, Liam Smith has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the 34-year-old said he can envisage Tank knocking Ryan Garcia out between rounds four and five.

“I think Tank wins in four or five rounds. I just think he hits too hard, especially if it’s someone like Ryan Garcia.

“But we’ve seen him lacklustre in the past until he finds a knockout.

“This one I think he opens it from the start, I think he’s got a needle at Ryan Garcia and we’re gonna get the best Tank.”

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

