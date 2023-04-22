Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Predictions: Liam Smith Backing Tank KO In Rounds 4-5

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
skysports liam smith boxing 5373007
skysports liam smith boxing 5373007

Former professional boxer Liam Smith has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. ‘Beefy’ believes ‘Tank’ will come through and defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Best Davis vs Garcia Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Liam Smith Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Liam Smith certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The Liverpool-born fighter held the WBO light-middleweight title from 2015 to 2016 and previously the British and Commonwealth light-middleweight titles between 2012 and 2015.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

With the fight almost upon us, Liam Smith has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the 34-year-old said he can envisage Tank knocking Ryan Garcia out between rounds four and five.

“I think Tank wins in four or five rounds. I just think he hits too hard, especially if it’s someone like Ryan Garcia.

“But we’ve seen him lacklustre in the past until he finds a knockout.

“This one I think he opens it from the start, I think he’s got a needle at Ryan Garcia and we’re gonna get the best Tank.”

RELATED: Ryan Garcia Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Davis vs Garcia predictions.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing

LATEST What Is The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min

On the surface, it would appear that Gervonta Davis is the clear favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight contest this weekend. However, ‘King Ry’ will have other ideas…

Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Ryan Garcia attempts to claim the biggest win of his boxing career this weekend as he faces Gervonta Davis in a boxing super-fight. In the lead up to the bout,…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Boxing Davis vs Garcia Undercard
Boxing
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Undercard?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis To Beat Ryan Garcia With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Gervonta Davis Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing
Who Is Gervonta Davis’ Girlfriend? Is ‘Tank’ Still Dating His Baby Mom Vanessa Posso?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Arrow to top