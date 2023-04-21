Boxing

Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia Predictions: Former Super-Featherweight Champion Joe Cordina Expects a Davis Knockout

Charlie Rhodes
The pre-fight chatter heading into Saturday has been dominated by which competitor has the power to stop the contest, and according to the Joe Cordina Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia prediction, the former holds all the necessary tools in order to do so.

Joe Cordina Provides Short But Sweet Prediction For Davis vs Garcia

Former IBF super-lightweight champion Joe Cordina maintains a 100% record across his 15 fights as he heads into his 30s, and will be firmly focused on regaining his title, which he was stripped of though injury, from Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in front of a raucous home crowd in Cardiff this weekend.

Although there are no belts on the line, this showdown between two unbeaten fighters has been in the pipeline for a number of years. It was recently made that little bit more exciting after the duo agreed to put their entire purse on the line, which could spell danger for Ryan Garcia if Cordina’s prediction becomes reality.

Speaking to iD Boxing, the Welsh fighter appeared torn between the two when posed the question, but quickly came to a realisation with a short, sweet prediction.

He said: “I think ‘Tank’ [Gervonta Davis] wins, by knockout.”

RELATED: Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?

Indeed, the 28-year-old has a long history of wins by way of knockout – across his 28 fights, all but two have seen him knock his opponent to the floor.

Most recently, he inflicted a devastating left-hook on Hector Garcia in January which forced the contest to be stopped by way of corner retirement, and many have backed the American to use his potent blend of explosive power, and boxing-know-how in order to stop Ryan in his tracks.

He enters the contest as the slight favourite with a price of -260 across boxing betting sites, and should you agree with Joe Cordina’s knockout prediction, you can get a victory by KO, TKO or DQ for Davis at -145.

Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia Fight Details

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
