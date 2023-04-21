Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. ‘The Dream’ believes Tank is a safe bet to make against Ryan Garcia in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Devin Haney Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Devin Haney certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The 24-year-old from San Francisco is the current undisputed lightweight champion, having held the WBC title since 2019 and the WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring titles since 2022.

Haney is widely regarded as the best lightweight in the world, ranked first by ESPN. He is 29-for-29 in his career including 15 wins by KO and will defend his titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas next month.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

With the fight almost upon us, Devin Haney has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the youngster said he thinks Tank is a safe bet but Garcia cannot be written off.

“I think it’s a good fight. Ryan has the the height, speed and length – all that, but I mean Tank has that IQ, experience, power so the safe bet is Tank but you cannot sleep on Ryan.

“He definitely can punch, he’s shown that. We gotta see.”

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

