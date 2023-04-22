Former professional boxer Carl Frampton has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. ‘The Jackal’ believes Garcia will come through and beat ‘Tank’ on points in their catchweight showdown this weekend.

Carl Frampton Predicts Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Outcome

Carl Frampton certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to the sport of boxing. The Northern Irishman held world championships in two different weight classes, including the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles between 2014 and 2016 and WBA featherweight title from 2016 to 2017.

Frampton became the first boxer from Northern Ireland to have held two world titles in different weight classes and earned Fighter of the Year awards from The Ring magazine, the Boxing Writers Association of America and ESPN.

This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Undefeated vs undefeated. Superstar vs superstar. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

With the fight almost upon us, Carl Frampton has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Davis vs Garcia fight playing out.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, the 36-year-old from Belfast said he can envisage Garcia winning on points.

“I think Tank has always been a fight because he can really, really punch. A bit like Deontay Wilder in that sense because his power is comparable to Wilder’s although in a lower division – pound for pound.

“He’s a much better fighter than Deontay Wilder, very skilled, fast hands. I think one of the issues is Tank is a bit lazy at times in fights and even when he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz, although he was winning the fight there were a few rounds Cruz had won.

“I think if Garcia is smart, uses his hands and has a high enough output he can win the fight on points. It’s a fight that I’m glad has been finally made and I’ll certainly be watching.”

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

