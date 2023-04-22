Without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far goes down this weekend. That’s right, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is finally here. This highly anticipated boxing catchweight contest goes down on Saturday night, with boxing fans all around the world incredibly excited for this massive bout.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Davis vs Garcia fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 and is really tough to call, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring ‘Tank’. Who will leave the ring on Saturday night with lifetime bragging rights? Will the fight end via emphatic knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Davis vs Garcia predictions.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Preview

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down on Saturday night as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia clash in the catchweight super-fight. The fight is taking place at 136-pounds (1lb above the lightweight limit) with a 10-pound rehydration clause for both fighters too.

Both men are undefeated and are devastating punchers, with almost 50 knockouts between them. ‘Tank’ has stopped all but two of his opponents so far, with ‘King Ry’ having won 19 of his 23 fights via KO/TKO. It is highly unlikely that the judges’ scorecards will be needed this weekend!

This fight has been in the pipeline for years now, with boxing fans sitting on the edge of their seat ready for this compelling contest to begin. This fight is so intriguing and should be an incredible main event at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday night.

Can Ryan Garcia upset the odds and claim the biggest win of his career? Will Gervonta Davis show why is is one of the best lightweight’s in the world? Only time will tell!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada and it is simply not to be missed!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction

Gervonta Davis comes into this fight as the -260 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He is the proven world level fighter in this bout, having fought in 12 consecutive world title fights prior to this contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see the three-weight world champion winning this fight via emphatic knockout. Not only that, but we can see the stoppage coming in the second half of the fight as Garcia begins to tire and the rehydration limit begins to hinder him.

‘Tank’ is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers pound-for-pound in the entire sport of boxing. A lot of Davis’ recent knockouts have come in the mid to late rounds, which is what we see happening again this time around.

Last time out the 28=year-old stopped Hector Luis Garcia in the nineth round of their lightweight world title fight. We can see Garcia suffering the same fate as his namesake on Saturday night with ‘Tank’ securing yet another highlight reel knockout.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +250 with BetOnline

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling 136-pound catchweight showdown from Las Vegas this weekend is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight via KO/TKO in rounds 7-9. This is priced at generous odds of +400 with BetOnline.

‘Tank’ is one of the biggest punchers in the sport of boxing right now, and is possibly the biggest puncher down at lightweight/super-lightweight. Davis has secured 26 knockouts in his career so far, with four coming in rounds seven to nine.

As previously alluded to, ‘Tank’ knocked Hector Luis Garcia out back in January in the nineth round. Davis systematically broke his opponent down before finding that knockout blow. We can see the same happening here once again again ‘King Ry’.

Here at SportsLens we can see Garcia potentially being up on the cards at the time of the stoppage. However, staying away from Davis’ clubbing shots is near on impossible and we believe the Baltimore man will once again secure an emphatic KO in this grudge match.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Best Bet: Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ +400 with BetOnline

Davis vs Garcia Betting Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Davis vs Garcia boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Gervonta Davis to Win: -260

Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138

Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450

Ryan Garcia to Win: +200

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850

Draw: +1200

When Is Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia?

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Las Vegas on DAZN PPV and Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform. The pay-per-view will cost $84.99 on Showtime and $60 on DAZN.

Live stream (US): DAZN/Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN/Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV cost.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Age: 28

Ranking: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2″ (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 26

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Ryan Garcia — Record and Bio

Age: 24

Ranking: #6 Super-Lightweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: 70″ (178 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 19

Fights Won by Decision: 4

Davis vs Garcia Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the super-middleweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Catchweight (136lbs) 12 David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao Super-Middleweight 12 Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Super-Middleweight 10 Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano Middleweight 10 Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas Middleweight 10 Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles Super-Welterweight 10 Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon Lightweight 10 Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill Middleweight 6 Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio Light-Heavyweight 6 Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips Super-Welterweight 4 Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena Bantamweight 4

