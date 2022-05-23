Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

GERVONTA DAVIS and Rolando Romero throw down this weekend as the pair finally settle their differences at the Barclays Center in their highly-anticipated lightweight dust up. Brooklyn, New York takes centre stage for this grudge match, as Davis looks to defend his WBA world lightweight title with Romero planning on ripping it from his grasp.

On paper, this is an intriguing fight and is extremely difficult to call. Gervonta Davis is quite possibly one of the hottest prospects in world boxing, and is regarded as potentially the best lightweight or super-featherweight in the world. Meanwhile, his opponent Romero is a relatively unknown quantity with on 14 fights in the professional ranks.

Last week was another successful week of predictions for us here at SportsLens, as our prediction of Joshua Buatsi to win via Unanimous Decision happened. This is after all three of our betting tips the week before in the Charlo vs Castano 2 fight came to fruition. It’s safe to say we are on a roll!

If you fancy a bet on the huge lightweight title clash fight this weekend, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero prediction

When it comes to knockout victories over whatever opponent is put in front of him, Gervonta Davis is as close as they come to perfect.

Winning 24 of his 26 fights by stoppage, ‘Tank’ is regarded as one of the most ferocious and heavy punchers in and around the lighter weight divisions. Only two men have entered the ring with David and have heard the final bell, German Ivan Meraz back in 2014 in a six rounder, and Isaac Cruz, who ‘Tank’ defeated at the end of last year.

All of Davis’ other opponents have been halted inside the scheduled distance, showing the immense power and strength the 27-year-old possesses.

For us here at SportsLens, we can see the same happening again to Rolando Romero this coming weekend. Although Romero himself is undefeated and boasts a high knockout % too, he hasn’t fought anyone near on the level of Gervonta Davis.

The main question for us is when that inevitable stoppage come. Could David blast Romero out in the first few rounds? Will ‘Rolly’ be able to find a way to make it to the later rounds? Only time will tell but we are confident that the WBA world lightweight champion will add yet another knockout to his ever-growing resume on Saturday night.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero prediction: Davis to win by KO/TKO @ 1/3 with 888Sport

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero betting tips

As we have already alluded to, we cannot see Romero being able to handle the explosive power and force of Gervonta Davis’ punches.

Although it could well be a short night for ‘Tank’, which could be likely, we can see Romero being able to survive at least until the middle rounds of the fight.

Romero is three inches taller than Davis and carries a lot of power himself, so may be able to box on the back foot a bit and keep Davis out of range, using his height and reach advantage.

However, it will only be a matter of time before Davis does land cleanly on the chin of Rolando Romero. Whether that will come early, in the mid rounds or later in the fight, here at SportsLens we think it is inevitable to happen at some point during the bout.

That being said, we think the knockout will come for Davis in the mid-late rounds. It wouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone if Davis did win emphatically early on, but we can see Romero surviving an initial onslaught, perhaps climbing off the canvas once or twice as well, before being halted in the middle to later rounds of their WBA world lightweight title fight

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero betting tip: Davis to win in rounds 5-8 @ 6/4 with 888Sport

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero best bet

Diving even deeper into how we think this fight will play out, we think the best money could be on Gervonta Davis winning the fight via knockout in a select few rounds.

There was a period between 2014 and 2021 where ‘Tank’ ran through every man put in front of him. He put together a staggering knockout streak of 16 fights, with ten of these coming in world title fights.

David has stepped up to lightweight in recent years from the super-featherweight division, but the added weight and extra poundage hasn’t stopped him from knocking out his opponents in devastating fashion.

For this fight, we think Davis will come back with a bang. There seems to be some bad blood boiling between the pair, with Romero claiming he will wipe the champion out inside the first round, meanwhile ‘Tank’, being his usual brash self, is confident he will finish ‘Rolly’ with ease and can end the fight at any point he pleases.

Romero is unexposed at championship level, and could come out and freeze on the biggest stage of them all. Although we don’t necessarily see Romero freezing and underperforming in that sense, there are levels to boxing.

Davis will show there are levels on Saturday night and we are supremely confident he will get the job done in rounds 5-6 and hopefully setting up a mega-fight with the winner of George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in just a couple weeks time.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero best bet: Davis to win in rounds 5-6 @ 4/1 with 888Sport

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero odds

When is Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero?

Date: Saturday, 28th May (early hours of Sunday 29th May GMT)

Ring Walks expected: 04.00am GMT, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero TV channel and live stream

US TV channel: If you have Showtime on your TV, you will be able to watch this lightweight world title mega fight from New York live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Uk TV channel: TBC

Live stream: Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online via the Showtime app, provided you subscribe to Showtime and pay for the PPV event.

Tale of the Tape

Gervonta Davis record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 7th November 1994 (27-years-old)

7th November 1994 (27-years-old) Height: 5′ 5 1/2″

5′ 5 1/2″ Reach: 67 1/2″

67 1/2″ Total Fights: 26

26 Record: 26-0 (24 KOs)

Rolando Romero record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 14th October 1995 (26-years-old)

14th October 1995 (26-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 68″

68″ Total Fights: 14

14 Record: 14-0 (12 KOs)

