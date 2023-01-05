Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down this Saturday night in the main event at the Capital One Arena, Washington. It’s undefeated vs undefeated in a compelling contest, with a potential banana skin on the cards here against the WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion.

On paper, this looks like a closer fight than boxing fans may have originally though. It mightn’t be a 50/50, but it’s certainly a stern test for ‘Tank’ as he prepares for some potentially massive fights in 2023 against the likes of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Will the Baltimore man continue his impressive winning streak or ‘El Androide’ spring a huge surprise and throw his name in the hat for all the biggest fights at 135-pounds? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this huge pay-per-view fight, read on and check out our betting picks and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Boxing Betting Promos & Free Bets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO’s) | Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO’s) | Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TBA

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TBA 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington DC, Washington, USA

Capital One Arena | Washington DC, Washington, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Gervonta Davis -1600 | Hector Luis Garcia +750

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

The return of ‘Tank’ is almost upon us as Gervonta Davis takes on Hector Luis Garcia this Saturday night. The lightweight contest headlines the card at the Capital One Arena, Washington, USA.

Not only is the card headlined by one of the biggest names in world boxing, but it has a stellar undercard on show too. Former two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade features as he makes campaigns at super-middleweight for the very first time. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis also features in the co-feature bout against Karen Chukhadzhian in a welterweight contest for the IBF Interim World Title.

Rashidi Ellis and Lamont Peterson also feature on the undercard in what is a remarkable card to kick off big-time boxing in 2023.

Davis is rumoured to have signed a pre-contract with Ryan Garcia for a fight in the summer. Before he can look forward to that however, the 28-year-old must fully concentrate on the task in hand this weekend against a fellow unbeaten fighter who could prove to be a lot tougher than boxing fans are giving him credit for.

Hector Luis Garcia has campaigned at both featherweight and super-featherweight before, but is still the bigger man in this fight. That being said, the calibre of opposition that Garcia has faced compared to Davis is chalk and cheese. ‘Tank’ has been floating around at world level for around five years or so now and could just be the best fighter at 135-pounds, only time will tell.

Although we want to see the Vasyl Lomachenko fight, the Ryan Garcia fight, the Devin Haney fight for Gervonta Davis, this is certainly a credible opponent to prepare him or those tougher test.

Will ‘Tank’ keep the hype train motoring or will ‘El Androide’ spring a huge surprise and defeat on of the biggest stars in boxing?

It’s almost fight night. Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down this Saturday night, and it is not to be missed!

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia From ANY US State

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down at the Capital One Arena, Washington on Saturday night and ANY US residents looking to bet on the fight can do so via BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia showdown.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the Davis vs Garcia fight from ANY US state

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Prediction

Gervonta Davis comes into this fight as the overriding favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. He is priced at a -1600 favorite for his contest this weekend against Hector Luis Garcia. We feel those odds are a little disrespectful to Garcia, who himself is undefeated and holds a version of a world title down at 130-pounds.

Backing ‘Tank’ to win by knockout looks like the safe bet here, given the fact he has finished 25 of his previous 27 opponents. However, there is no value in backing the 28-year-old just to win via KO/TKO, as again the sportsbooks have this as odds on at around -400.

This is where we dive a little deeper and try to provide you with a betting pick that gives you value. For that reason, we have selected a four round window in which we believe Gervonta Davis will get the job done inside. The Baltimore man has secured four KO’s in round 5-8 in his last 11 fights since moving up to the championship distance.

In fact, Davis’ last fight was finished in the sixth round. We can see this being the case again at the weekend, hence our selection of a knockout in favor of Davis in the middle third of the fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Prediction: Davis to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-8 @ +175 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this lightweight showdown from the nation’s capital this weekend is that Gervonta Davis will knock Hector Luis Garcia out in Rounds 5-6. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +400 for this outcome.

This fight won’t be easy for Davis, but he just has a way and a knack of being able to break his opponent down, round by round, before landing the killer blow and stopping the fight in an instant. Look at his last fight against Rolando Romero. ‘Tank’ was biding his time, waiting to pounce and breaking ‘Rolly’ down round by round.

When the opening came in the sixth round, Davis made no mistake and landed a peach of a shot right on the whiskers of Romero. That was all she wrote that night, and we can see something similar happening this time against an opponent who is of a similar level in our eyes to Romero.

When Gervonta Davis lands clean on anyone, they are getting knocked out. Despite being less than 5’6″, the former IBF and WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion carries freakish power in both hands and has the ability to end a fight whenever he choses.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Best Bet: Davis to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 5-6 @ +400 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

When Is Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia?

Date: Saturday, January 7th

Ring Walks expected: 11.00PM EST, Capital One Arena, Washington Dc, Washington, USA

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Showtime on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from the Capital One Arena on Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $59.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel ad have paid for the PPV on your account.

Tale Of The Tape

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 28

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 27-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Hector Luis Garcia — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 Super-Featherweight (BoxRec)

Age: 31

Country: Dominican Republic

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 67” (170 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 16-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 6

BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Free Bets

Register with the BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, and you can utilize one of the best sports betting bonuses ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend from ANY US state.

Better yet, BetOnline customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘Tank’ and ‘El Androide’ go head-to-head in one of the most exciting boxing match-ups of the year so far.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is an absolute no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight as well as various different boxing markets. These include the outright winner market, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect sportsbook to wager with for the Davis vs Garcia bout this weekend.

BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Davis vs Garcia fight in ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Other Content You May Like