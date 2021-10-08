Germany will look to extend their lead at the top of Group J when they take on Romania in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Germany have won five of their six qualifiers so far and they will be favourites to pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, Romania are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw. They are third in their group with 10 points from six outings.

Germany vs Romania team news

Germany have a fully fit squad to choose from. Romania will be without Dragos Nedelcu due to suspension.

Germany possible starting line-up: Neuer; Hofmann, Sule, Rudiger, Kehrer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Havertz, Wirtz, Sane; Werner

Romania possible starting line-up: Nita; Ratiu, Chiriches, Nedelcearu, Bancu; Stanciu, Marin; Hagi, Cicaldau, Maxim; Keseru

Germany vs Romania form guide

Germany have won 16 of their last 19 World Cup matches and they have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 6 qualifiers.

Romania have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three qualifiers as well.

The last time these two sides met, Germany picked up a 1-0 win away from home.

Germany vs Romania betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Germany vs Romania from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Germany – 1/9

• Draw – 17/2

• Romania – 22/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/13

• Under – 27/11

Germany vs Romania prediction

Romania have made themselves difficult to beat in the recent matches but they are up against one of the best teams in world football. Germany are full of confidence right now and they will look to continue their winning run here.

Hansi Flick has improved the side since his arrival and Germany should pick up the three points here.

Prediction: Germany win.

