Germany vs Israel live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Germany will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win at home when they host Israel in an international friendly on Saturday evening.

Germany vs Israel live stream

Germany vs Israel Preview

The home side are in red hot form heading into this contest and they have picked up six consecutive wins. Furthermore, Germany have scored 29 goals in the process and Israel will have to tighten up at the back if they want to avoid a thrashing here. The Germans have an excellent head to head record against Israel and they have picked up two wins from the last two meetings against Saturday’s opposition. Furthermore, Germany have scored nine goals in the last two outings against Israel and the home side will fancy another comfortable win here. Meanwhile, the visitors have been quite inconsistent and they have picked up three wins and three defeats from the last six outings. Israel are undoubtedly massive underdogs heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

When does Germany vs Israel kick-off?

The international friendly match between Germany and Israel kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 26th of March, at PreZero Arena.

Germany vs Israel Team News

Germany team news

Germany will be without the services of Karim Adeyemi because of an injury. Robin Koch and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for coronavirus and they are set to miss out as well.

Germany predicted line-up vs Israel: Neuer; Henrichs, Rudiger, Ginter, Raum; Neuhaus, Gundogan; Draxler, Musiala, Sane; Werner

Israel team news