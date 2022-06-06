Germany vs England Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Germany continue their Nations League campaigns on Tuesday evening, and we are taking a look ahead by putting together a quick preview with predictions, tips and best odds.

Germany vs England Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and BTTS @ 16/5 on 888Sport

Both England and Germany will be looking for the first Nations League victory on Tuesday evening with the former falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Hungary on match day one, while Germany and Italy played out a 1-1 draw in their first match.

Joshua Kimmich’s equaliser against the European champions spared Germany’s blushes against what looked to be a second string Italian side, but manager Hansi Flick will be eager to get a first victory in this Nations League campaign against long-standing rivals England.

Gareth Southgate’s men were poor in Budapest last time out – the manager’s decision to field a somewhat youthful side failed to pay dividends, but we may see a stronger line-up in Berlin this week.

With just two wins from their 11 Nations League matches, Flick will be eager to change their fortunes, but they do still remain unbeaten at home in this tournament.

We are expecting more from the Three Lions however, and we think this could be an entertaining tie with both teams getting on the scoreboard in a share of the spoils.

Germany vs England Prediction

Germany’s last defeat came at the hands of England in the knockout stage of Euro 2020, but Die Mannschaft have gone on a 10-game unbeaten run since then and look a side to be feared once more.

England’s first defeat since their Euro 2020 penalty shootout with Italy came last week, but they have looked an impressive side since that crushing blow last summer and Gareth Southgate will almost certainly field a stronger side this time out.

We are predicting a tight game in the Germany capital and have called a score draw at 1-1.

