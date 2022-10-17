Gerald Everett vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers TE Gerald Everett could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Gerald Everett vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Gerald Everett Over 32.5 receiving yards @ -110 with BetOnline
- Gerald Everett longest reception Under 15.5 yards @ +102 with BetOnline
Best NFL Player Prop Betting Sites
Gerald Everett vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Gerald Everett Over 32.5 receiving yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Everett is 3rd in targets and has exceeded tonight’s number in three of his past five matchups. Everett has seen a steady decrease in targets, but the Denver pass defense is stout, and I see Everett’s target share increase tonight. The Broncos allow 37 receiving yards per contest this season to the TE position, and Everett is one of the best.
Gerald Everett vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Gerald Everett longest reception Under 15.5 yards @ -110 with BetOnline
As previously mentioned, the Denver pass defense is pretty good and while I expect Everett to see more action tonight, what I don’t see are big plays. Everett averages 12.5 yards per reception and faces a Broncos defense allowing 3.2 yards per reception. The Broncos’ defense is stout, and they don’t allow big plays and especially not to the TE position.
Gerald Everett vs Denver Broncos Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Denver Broncos
|+194
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-200