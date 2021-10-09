Greece will look to close in on the top two spots in their group with a win over Georgia in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:00 pm BST.

Georgia are at the bottom of Group B with no wins from five matches. Meanwhile, Greece are third with a win and three draws from four outings.

Georgia vs Greece team news

Giorgi Kutsia has been left out of the squad for Georgia and Zeca will miss out for Greece.

Georgia possible starting line-up: Loria; Chabradze, Kashia, Lochoshvili, Giorbelidze; Davitashvili, Mamuchashvili, Kankava, Aburjania, Kiteishvili; Okriashvili

Greece possible starting line-up: Vlachodimos; Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Tzavellas; Androutsos, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Pavlidis, Douvikas

Georgia vs Greece form guide

Greece have lost just one of their last six outings across all competitions but they have won just two of those games. The visitors will be desperate to turn the draws into wins here.

Meanwhile, Georgia are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats and they have conceded a total of 12 goals in the process.

Georgia vs Greece betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Georgia vs Greece from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Georgia – 13/5

• Draw – 21/10

• Greece – 5/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 19/10

• Under – 1/2

Georgia vs Greece prediction

Greece are the better team here and they are unbeaten in their group so far.

The visitors have not lost to Georgia in their last five meetings and they will be confident of getting all three points here.

Prediction: Greece win.

