George Kittle Best Odds Of +120 To Have Over 4.5 Receptions In Super Bowl LVIII

Cai Parry
George Kittle Receptions
George Kittle Receptions

George Kittle to have over 4.5 receptions is +120 with BetOnline. The sportsbook is offering a number of Super Bowl markets ahead of the NFL finale and is even offering a $1000 free bet to those who sign up below.

George Kittle +120 To Have Over 4.5 Receptions At Super Bowl With BetOnline

Most NFL sportsbooks are favoring George Kittle to have under 4.5 receptions against the Chiefs on Sunday evening at around -157, however we are backing the 49ers tight end to step up on the biggest of occasions.

Kittle was key in his side’s victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, leading in receiving yards with 81 after scoring the opening touchdown of the clash. He boasted four receptions in that one, going slightly under the 4.5 threshold, and failed to follow that up against the Detroit Lions a week later.

His numbers were down against the Lions, with just two receptions, 27 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Despite this, Kittle is known for his excellence when it comes to receptions, and what better time to show that than at the Super Bowl.

The 30-year-old broke a 49ers franchise record for the fastest time to achieve 400 career receptions against the Los Angeles Rams back in September, achieving the feat in an impressive 84 games, and also holds the record for the most receptions in a season by a tight end with 88.

Kittle could prove to be a real thorn in the side of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and co. at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, which is why backing him to have over 4.5 receptions at +120 looks to be a valuable selection.

How To Bet On George Kittle Super Bowl LVIII Receptions With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

George Kittle Super Bowl LVIII Receptions Odds

  • 4 or more -120
  • 5 or more +120
  • 6 or more +177
  • 7 or more +286
  • 8 or more +466
  • 9 or more +772

Odds subject to change.

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Cai Parry

