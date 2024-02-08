Check out the latest George Kittle betting odds and player prop picks ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas. You can back our picks with Bovada, who offer a range of exclusive Super Bowl markets and are currently running a promotion where you can claim $250 in free bets.

How To Bet On Our George Kittle Player Prop Picks With Bovada



George Kittle Super Bowl Player Prop Betting Picks vs Chiefs

Over 4.5 Receptions @ +120

Over 49.5 Receiving Yards @ -121

Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +140

George Kittle Player Prop Betting Odds | Over 4.5 Receptions @ +120 with Bovada

Most NFL sportsbooks have Kittle’s receptions line for Sunday’s clash against the Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium at under 4.5, however as he as proven time and time again – he is a key cog in the 49ers wheel, which is why we’re backing against the odds for over 4.5 receptions.

Kittle holds a 49ers franchise record having reached 400 career interceptions in the shortest space of time, breaking the record back in September after just 84 games, and also has the most receptions in a season by a tight end at an impressive 88.

The 30-year-old was key in the win over the Packers in the Divisional Round, and last recorded over 4.5 receptions in a match in the 33-19 Boxing Day victory over the Ravens. He clocked seven receptions in that one.

Bovada are offering a best price of +120 for Kittle to have over 4.5 receptions at the Super Bowl. For example, a $100 bet on this would return $220.

George Kittle Player Prop Betting Odds | Over 49.5 Receiving Yards @ -121 with Bovada

As previously mentioned, Kittle was instrumental in the 24-21 win over the Packers three weeks back, leading in terms of the San Francisco 49ers‘ receiving yards with 81 after scoring the opening touchdown in the second quarter.

Surprisingly, he followed that up with a quiet performance by his standards against the Lions a week later. Despite this, Kittle has proved time and time again how valuable he is to his side, especially towards the latter end of the regular season – posting up five 50+ yard games in his last seven matches in the West.

Adding to this, Kittle has has recorded more than 60 yards in six of his last 10 games – therefore backing him to post over 49.5 receiving yards in Sunday’s season finale looks to be a safe bet.

Bovada offer one of the best prices around in this regard. The sportsbook have priced this market at -121, so by using $100 worth of your free bets on the selection – you'd be credited with $183 in winnings.

George Kittle Player Prop Betting Odds | Anytime TD Scorer @ +140 with Bovada

Numerous sports betting sites have earmarked Kittle as one of the favorites to score a touchdown at anytime against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday, with Bovada offering a best price of +140 on the market.

Just three players have shorter odds in the market, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce and Deebo Samuel, and this comes with good reasoning.

Kittle is well known as one of the league’s most prolific tight ends, chipping in with six receiving touchdowns in the regular season, just one behind Samuel, McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk.

As we’ve already mentioned too, he’s added another touchdown in the playoffs – scoring the opener against the Packers in the Divisional Round just three weeks back.

A $100 bet on this selection would secure you the most returns of any of our player prop picks if successful, as you'd be credited with $280 into your account.