George Kittle Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting

Joe Lyons
Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

George Kittle NFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Kittle anytime touchdown scorer (+120)
  • Kittle over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Kittle under 4.5 receptions (-125)
George Kittle Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

George Kittle is well known as one of the league’s most prolific tight ends and +120 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the veteran to score a touchdown in the NFC Championship looks an interesting price.

In the regular season, Kittle chipped in with six receiving touchdowns, one behind each of Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. He also scored the first touchdown of the game in last week’s Divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers.

He’s full of confidence and with the pending return of Samuel into the offense, he should find himself in plenty of space to grab a touchdown.

George Kittle Player Prop Pick 2: Over 61.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Kittle played a huge role in last week’s win in the Bay Area, making four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on a wet and slippery affair which saw the 49ers limp over the finish line with a game-winning drive.

He averaged 63.8 receiving yards per game in the regular season and he’s hit the over on this line in seven of his last ten games.

George Kittle Player Prop Pick 3: Under 4.5 receptions (-125 with BetOnline)

Kittle made just four catches last week and with the return of Samuel around the corner, he could see his role become slightly smaller. We would rather take the over on Kittle’s yards because he’s more likely to make a few catches for big gains with the increased spacing.

He’s hit the under on this line in seven of his last ten games. In the regular season, he averaged 4.06 receptions per game and under 4.5 is our play for this one.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
