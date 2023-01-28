George Kittle NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on George Kittle for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Kittle vs the Eagles.
- Kittle to score 1st TD +1200
- Kittle total receiving yards – Over/Under 47.5
- Kittle to score 2+ TDs +1800
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Kittle is averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game
- Kittle receiving unders has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season
- Kittle has 11 receiving TDs this season
- 132 receiving yards combined in 2 playoff wins
- The average receiving yards line for Kittle this season was 47.5
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.