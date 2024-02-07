We are anticipating a big game for San Francisco tight end George Kittle at this years Super Bowl and ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs in Las Vegas, we have found the best George Kittle prop bets with BetOnline.

George Kittle +120 For 60 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

George Kittle has had six receptions for the 49ers so far during the playoffs, with just two catches against Detroit in an uncharacteristically quiet playoff performance from the tight end.

Although Kittle had a fairly quiet game against the Lions he was instrumental for San Francisco towards the end of the season, with five 50+ yard games in his last seven games.

In the 49ers first playoff game this year Kittle picked up 81 receiving yards vs the Green Bay Packers. Kittle has recorded over 60 yards in six of his last ten games.

The Chiefs have been allowing for more passing yards through the playoffs than they were through the regular season, with an average of 209.7 yards allowed per game.

Kittle is currently +120 with BetOnline to record 60 or more yards in the Super Bowl, while the same pick is just +100 with Spreadex. This means that if you bet $100 on Kittle over 60 yards with BetOnline the selection would return $20 more than it would with Spreadex.

George Kittle Super Bowl Receiving Yards Odds

50 or more yards -121

60 or more yards +120

70 or more yards +149

80 or more yards +199

90 or more yards +266

100 or more yards +357

Odds subject to change.

Other George Kittle Markets

George Kittle over 48.5 receiving yards -110

George Kittle Super Bowl MVP +8000

George Kittle first touchdown scorer +1000

George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer +175

George Kittle to score two or more touchdowns +1200

George Kittle to score three or more touchdowns* +8000

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100