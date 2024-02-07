American Football

George Kittle +120 For 60 Receiving Yards vs Chiefs Is Our Super Bowl Prop Pick

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
George Kittle 49ers pic
George Kittle 49ers pic

We are anticipating a big game for San Francisco tight end George Kittle at this years Super Bowl and ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs in Las Vegas, we have found the best George Kittle prop bets with BetOnline.

How To Bet On George Kittle Super Bowl Props With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your George Kittle Super Bowl bets
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

George Kittle +120 For 60 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

George Kittle has had six receptions for the 49ers so far during the playoffs, with just two catches against Detroit in an uncharacteristically quiet playoff performance from the tight end.

Although Kittle had a fairly quiet game against the Lions he was instrumental for San Francisco towards the end of the season, with five 50+ yard games in his last seven games.

In the 49ers first playoff game this year Kittle picked up 81 receiving yards vs the Green Bay Packers. Kittle has recorded over 60 yards in six of his last ten games.

The Chiefs have been allowing for more passing yards through the playoffs than they were through the regular season, with an average of 209.7 yards allowed per game.

Kittle is currently +120 with BetOnline to record 60 or more yards in the Super Bowl, while the same pick is just +100 with Spreadex. This means that if you bet $100 on Kittle over 60 yards with BetOnline the selection would return $20 more than it would with Spreadex.

BetOnline are also giving new customers $1000 in Super Bowl free bets when they open an account, giving you 50% of your first deposit in free bets to use on the Chiefs vs 49ers.

Bet on George Kittle Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (+120) now

George Kittle Super Bowl Receiving Yards Odds

  • 50 or more yards -121
  • 60 or more yards +120
  • 70 or more yards +149
  • 80 or more yards +199
  • 90 or more yards +266
  • 100 or more yards +357

Odds subject to change.

Other George Kittle Markets

  • George Kittle over 48.5 receiving yards -110
  • George Kittle Super Bowl MVP +8000
  • George Kittle first touchdown scorer +1000
  • George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer +175
  • George Kittle to score two or more touchdowns +1200
  • George Kittle to score three or more touchdowns* +8000

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player 

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
rick ross super bowl
American Football

LATEST Rapper Rick Ross Discusses Whether He Believes The Super Bowl Is Rigged Following Taylor Swift Conspiracy

Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football
Christian McCaffrey +369 To Score The First Touchdown In Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024

Christian McCaffrey will yet again be right in the thick of the action for an Francisco in the NFL season finale and ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, we have the…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
American Football
“He Could Make My Mailman Catch” – 49ers Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. Praises Chiefs Rival Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Super Bowl
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. has praised Kansas City Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday – but some think Gipson is playing mind…

deebo samuel
American Football
Deebo Samuel Player Receptions Odds: San Francisco WR +155 To Make 6 Catches At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024
kelce
American Football
Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
rsz kelce2
American Football
Travis Kelce +500 To Score The First Touchdown In Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 06 2024
kelce
American Football
Travis Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Steer Clear Of Vegas Clubs In 1-On-1 Chat
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top