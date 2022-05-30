George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

An undisputed world title fight for all of the belts in the lightweight division heads to Australian shores as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for the WBA Super, WBC, WBO and IBF world titles this weekend from the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

After another hugely successful weekend of boxing tips, where we predicted the winner, outcome and exact round in which Gervonta Davis would stop Rolando Romero, we are back this week with more tips ahead of a bumper weekend of boxing action!

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 fight and is almost impossible to call. In one corner you have the undefeated George Kambosos Jr, who defeated Teofimo Lopez last year against all odds and claimed three of the four world title belts. In the opposite corner you have Devin Haney, the current WBC world lightweight champion. Who’s 0 will go and who will win 135-pound supremacy?

If you fancy a bet on this magnanimous lightweight undisputed world title clash, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney prediction

One of the biggest fights of 2022 takes to our screens this weekend, as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for all four belts in the lightweight division.

This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the home crowd help Kambosos get over the line and reign supreme? Will Devin Haney head back to America with every belt available at 135-pounds? It’s such a good fight!

To predict a winner of this fight is almost impossible, on paper it looks like such a close contest. George Kambosos Jr is riding on the crest of a wave right now, with a career defining victory last time out against Teofimo Lopez.

With ‘The Dream’, he has some notable wins in recent times against the likes of Jorge Linares and JoJo Diaz. Again, like Kambosos, these are big wins and have catapulted Haney to where he is right now. Challenging for all of the marbles in the lightweight division.

For us here at SportsLens, we are slightly edging towards Haney for this fight. Prior to Kambosos’ fight with Lopez, 99% of people would have backed Haney to win this fight as ‘Ferocious’ was relatively unknown and only had a notable win over Britain’s Lee Selby. Now, after the Lopez victory, and rightly so, boxing fans have taken notice of the Australian superstar.

That’s what makes this fight so intriguing. However, we think that the skill set of Haney is far superior to that of Kambosos. Although we think it will most definitely be a close fight and one that could only have a round or so in it, we think Haney will have enough to edge out the 28-year-old on the judges scorecards.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney prediction: Haney to win by decision @ 21/20 with Bet UK

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting tips

As we have previously alluded to, we think that Devin Haney could edge Kambosos Jr on the judges scorecards, in what promises to be a tight, nip-and-tuck bout.

Although we think it will be super tight and will be highly competitive right until the final bell, there is something about Haney that we think just has a little too much for Kambosos Jr.

One thing we will say is that it is almost guaranteed that this fight will go the distance. Kambosos will have the crowd on his side, but with all of this expectation comes pressure. Haney will go in with an underdogs mentality, aiming to snatch the belts from Kambosos’ grasp and take them back to the US.

Although we have mentioned this fight will be a close one, we still think it will be Haney who gets his hand raised. We have decided that Haney will more than likely win enough rounds that he won’t be able to be denied a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the fact the fight in is Australia and that the crowd will be on the side of ‘Ferocious’, we have a feeling that ‘The Dream’ will have picked up enough rounds and won enough battles throughout the fight that he simply cannot be denied the unanimous decision victory.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting tip: Haney to win via unanimous decision @ 2/1 with Bet UK

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney best bet

As we have mentioned, we think Haney will win by decision. Going even further, we have predicted that the fight will be won via unanimous decision by the 23-year-old.

With that being said, both Haney and Kambosos can seriously punch. Kambosos has stopped half of the opponents he has been in the ring with. With Haney, he has 15 stoppage victories in his 27 professional fights.

As we have previously said, we most definitely see this fight going to the judges scorecards. However, we think there could be lots of drama throughout the fight, perhaps even point deductions, knockdowns and big moments.

With that being said, we think Devin Haney may score a knockdown in this fight. This is because we think Kambosos may have to chase the fight at stages, which means having to take more risks and trying harder to land the money shot.

Often when this happens, it goes in completely the opposite direction. We think that the more risks Kambosos takes, the more chances Haney will have to land a combination or detonate a big shot on the chin of the Australian hero.

This is another reason why we think that it will be almost impossible not to award Haney the unanimous decision, having perhaps scored a knockdown and having accumulated more than half of the rounds in the fight.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney best bet: Haney to score a knockdown and win via decision @ 5/1 with Bet UK

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker George Kambosos Jr 27/20 Devin Haney 4/6 Draw 14/1

When is George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney?

Date: Saturday, 4th June (Sunday morning GMT)

Ring Walks expected: 04.00pm GMT, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN+ on your TV, you will be able this world title action in the lightweight division from Australia live on ESPN+, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.

Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have paid the pay-per-view fee for this lightweight undisputed fight.

Tale of the Tape

George Kambosos Jr record and bio:

Nationality: Australian

Australian Date of Birth: 14th June 1993 (28-years-old)

14th June 1993 (28-years-old) Height: 5′ 9 1/2″

5′ 9 1/2″ Reach: 68″

68″ Total Fights: 20

20 Record: 20-0 (10 KOs)

Devin Haney record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 17th November 1998 (23-years-old)

17th November 1998 (23-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 71″

71″ Total Fights: 27

27 Record: 27-0 (15 KOs)