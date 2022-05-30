George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offers and Boxing Free Bets

Contents
The stage is set. All eyes are on the Marvel Stadium this Saturday night as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for lightweight supremacy. All four recognised world title belts in the 135-pound division are on the line this weekend, with the winner becoming the first undisputed lightweight king since Pernell Whitaker achieved that feat back in 1990.
As if that wasn’t enough to wet your appetite, here at SportsLens, we have teamed up with several bookmakers ahead of the big fight to give you some exclusive betting offers and free bets. Read on to find out how you can claim these amazing betting offers, as well as the best bookies to place your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets at!
If you are unsure on how you think the fight will play out but fancy a wager on this undisputed world title clash in Melbourne, Australia, be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney this weekend!
Best Boxing Free Bets
888Sport George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Kambosos Jr vs Haney extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.
Additionally, you will be gifted with a tidy £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the Kambosos vs Haney undercard fights!
Tebwin George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Kambosos Jr vs Haney offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10.
So whether you’re backing the Australian in his home country or you think Haney will keep his unbeaten streak going, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Marvel Stadium showdown this weekend.
Bet Storm Offer for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between lightweight king Kambosos and ‘The Dream’ this weekend. This lightweight affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!
Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.
Fitzdares George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets
Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a mind-boggling £30 in free bets ahead of the mega-fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Kambosos vs Haney free bets ahead of this undisputed lightweight showdown at the weekend.
Betfred George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Devin Haney is the slight favourite for the fight, but Kambosos will be far from a walkover and has the home crowds support. If you fancy a wager on this sensational lightweight undisputed world title matchup, Betfred is the place to be.
Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.
Bet UK Kambosos Jr vs Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting offer. Will Kambosos win in front of his home crowd? Can Haney become undisputed champion at just 23-year-old?
Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.
Virgin Bet Kambosos Jr vs Haney Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet
Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Kambosos Jr vs Haney betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth lightweight showdown from Melbourne.
Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.
LiveScore Bet Exclusive George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets
Claiming the LiveScore Bet George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Who’s 0 will go on Saturday night in Oz?
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the lightweight world title undisputed bout.
William Hill Betting Offer For George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos vs Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of Kambosos Jr vs Haney this weekend.
Whether you think ‘Ferocious’ will reign supreme at down under, or whether you think Haney can bring all of the belts back to America, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the fight.
Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.
Know your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets and betting offers
With the biggest fight of the year in the 135-pound division just days away, ensure you don’t miss any of the fantastic offers listed above and the free bet rewards.
Many of the bookmakers will offer enhanced odds, price boosts, boosted odds or fight specials which you can use your free bets on.
For example, enhanced odds for new customers will be prominent for the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight this weekend. This type of offer lends itself really well to boxing where the match odds can often be weighted heavily in favour of an odds-on favourite, but in this case it is a fairly even contest according to the bookmakers odds.
Either way, there will be some excellent offers and exclusive free bets with each of the bookies we have listed above. Keep an eye out for the bookies offering fantastic prices on likely outcomes for the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight.
If you are unsure on how you think the fight will play out but fancy a wager on the big lightweight undisputed world title clash for all four belts, be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney this weekend!
What can you spend your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets on?
With all of these fantastic betting offers and free bets listed above, the question is, how can you spend all of your free bet rewards?
Well, the majority of these betting offers allow you to spend your free bets on any markets on the sportsbook of these different bookmakers.
So if you decide you want to take the 888Sport free bets offer, then your £30 in free bets will be rewarded after your qualifying bet is settled. You will be able to spend your £30 in free bets on whatever you like. Whether it be football, horse racing, more boxing or even the golf, the choice is yours with all of the bookmakers listed above!
There are a plethora of betting offers for the Kambosos vs Haney fight too, so if you want to back the champion to win via knockout, or if you are bold enough and want to back Haney to win emphatically on his travels down under, you will be able to use your free bets on this with all of of the bookies listed above.
George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
When is George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney?
Date: Saturday, 4th June (Sunday morning GMT)
Ring Walks expected: 04.00am GMT, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney channel and live stream
TV channel: If you have ESPN+ on your TV, you will be able this world title action in the lightweight division from Australia live on ESPN+, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.
Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have paid the pay-per-view fee for this lightweight undisputed fight.
Tale of the Tape
George Kambosos Jr record and bio:
- Nationality: Australian
- Date of Birth: 14th June 1993 (28-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 9 1/2″
- Reach: 68″
- Total Fights: 20
- Record: 20-0 (10 KOs)
Devin Haney record and bio:
- Nationality: American
- Date of Birth: 17th November 1998 (23-years-old)
- Height: 5′ 8″
- Reach: 71″
- Total Fights: 27
- Record: 27-0 (15 KOs)
