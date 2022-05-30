George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offers and Boxing Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The stage is set. All eyes are on the Marvel Stadium this Saturday night as George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney clash for lightweight supremacy. All four recognised world title belts in the 135-pound division are on the line this weekend, with the winner becoming the first undisputed lightweight king since Pernell Whitaker achieved that feat back in 1990.

As if that wasn’t enough to wet your appetite, here at SportsLens, we have teamed up with several bookmakers ahead of the big fight to give you some exclusive betting offers and free bets. Read on to find out how you can claim these amazing betting offers, as well as the best bookies to place your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets at!

If you are unsure on how you think the fight will play out but fancy a wager on this undisputed world title clash in Melbourne, Australia, be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney this weekend!

Best Boxing Free Bets Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

888Sport George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer- Bet £10 get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the Kambosos Jr vs Haney extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a tidy £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the Kambosos vs Haney undercard fights!

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Tebwin George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Possibly one of the bookies who fly under the radar, but their exclusive Kambosos Jr vs Haney offer is not to be missed. Tebwin are offering new customers a mouth-watering £30 in free bets if they stake just £10.

So whether you’re backing the Australian in his home country or you think Haney will keep his unbeaten streak going, be sure to check out Tebwin and make use of their amazing betting offer ahead of the Marvel Stadium showdown this weekend.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet Storm Offer for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the mega-fight between lightweight king Kambosos and ‘The Dream’ this weekend. This lightweight affair has got boxing fans on the edge of their seats already, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply. Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Fitzdares George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get £30 In Free Bets

Known more for their horse racing offers, but this weekend, Fitzdares are offering new customers a mind-boggling £30 in free bets ahead of the mega-fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

All you have to do is click the link below, follow the steps and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Kambosos vs Haney free bets ahead of this undisputed lightweight showdown at the weekend.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Betfred George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Devin Haney is the slight favourite for the fight, but Kambosos will be far from a walkover and has the home crowds support. If you fancy a wager on this sensational lightweight undisputed world title matchup, Betfred is the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the fight with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default 841 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

Bet UK Kambosos Jr vs Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting offer. Will Kambosos win in front of his home crowd? Can Haney become undisputed champion at just 23-year-old?

Have a bet on whatever you think the outcome will be with Bet UK! Stake a £10 bet and you can get £30 to use on their up-and-coming sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet Kambosos Jr vs Haney Offer – Bet £10 Get A £20 Free Bet

Whether you’re betting on the champion or the challenger, the Virgin Bet Kambosos Jr vs Haney betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in this mammoth lightweight showdown from Melbourne.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

LiveScore Bet Exclusive George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bets

Claiming the LiveScore Bet George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney betting offer could not be simpler for those looking to spend the bookmakers money on their bets for the fight. Who’s 0 will go on Saturday night in Oz?

Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used on all boxing markets of the lightweight world title undisputed bout.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

William Hill Betting Offer For George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos vs Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of Kambosos Jr vs Haney this weekend.

Whether you think ‘Ferocious’ will reign supreme at down under, or whether you think Haney can bring all of the belts back to America, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the fight.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Know your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets and betting offers

With the biggest fight of the year in the 135-pound division just days away, ensure you don’t miss any of the fantastic offers listed above and the free bet rewards.

Many of the bookmakers will offer enhanced odds, price boosts, boosted odds or fight specials which you can use your free bets on.

For example, enhanced odds for new customers will be prominent for the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight this weekend. This type of offer lends itself really well to boxing where the match odds can often be weighted heavily in favour of an odds-on favourite, but in this case it is a fairly even contest according to the bookmakers odds.

Either way, there will be some excellent offers and exclusive free bets with each of the bookies we have listed above. Keep an eye out for the bookies offering fantastic prices on likely outcomes for the Kambosos Jr vs Haney fight.

If you are unsure on how you think the fight will play out but fancy a wager on the big lightweight undisputed world title clash for all four belts, be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney this weekend!

What can you spend your George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney free bets on?

With all of these fantastic betting offers and free bets listed above, the question is, how can you spend all of your free bet rewards?

Well, the majority of these betting offers allow you to spend your free bets on any markets on the sportsbook of these different bookmakers.

So if you decide you want to take the 888Sport free bets offer, then your £30 in free bets will be rewarded after your qualifying bet is settled. You will be able to spend your £30 in free bets on whatever you like. Whether it be football, horse racing, more boxing or even the golf, the choice is yours with all of the bookmakers listed above!

There are a plethora of betting offers for the Kambosos vs Haney fight too, so if you want to back the champion to win via knockout, or if you are bold enough and want to back Haney to win emphatically on his travels down under, you will be able to use your free bets on this with all of of the bookies listed above.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney odds

Already claimed the Kambosos Jr vs Haney betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker George Kambosos Jr 27/20 Devin Haney 6/4 Draw 14/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

When is George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney?

Date: Saturday, 4th June (Sunday morning GMT)

Ring Walks expected: 04.00am GMT, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN+ on your TV, you will be able this world title action in the lightweight division from Australia live on ESPN+, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.

Live stream: ESPN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app, provided you have paid the pay-per-view fee for this lightweight undisputed fight.

Tale of the Tape

George Kambosos Jr record and bio:

Nationality: Australian

Australian Date of Birth: 14th June 1993 (28-years-old)

14th June 1993 (28-years-old) Height: 5′ 9 1/2″

5′ 9 1/2″ Reach: 68″

68″ Total Fights: 20

20 Record: 20-0 (10 KOs)

Devin Haney record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 17th November 1998 (23-years-old)

17th November 1998 (23-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 71″

71″ Total Fights: 27

27 Record: 27-0 (15 KOs)