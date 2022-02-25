Genoa vs Inter Milan prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Inter Milan travels to Genoa on Friday looking to break a run of three losses in five games in February after a shock Serie A loss at the weekend.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 01:00
Date: 26th February 2022
Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction
The defending champions have won only one of their past five Serie A games and fallen three points behind AC Milan at the top of the table.
Inter Milan should be too strong for relegation-threatened Genoa, and we anticipate the visitors to dominate and win convincingly on Friday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.
Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Inter Milan @ 4/11 with Bet Storm.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Genoa vs Inter Milan Betting Tips
Inter Milan has now only won one of their last five Serie A games. A very challenging and complicated schedule, which included games against Atalanta, AC Milan, Roma, Napoli, and Liverpool across tournaments, was the main cause of the slump. Inter are now three points behind leaders AC Milan, but they still have a game in hand on their bitter rivals in the city.
Genoa is now in second place, with a six-point gap between them and the safety zone. This season, they have yet to win at home. They’ll be coming off four straight draws in Serie A, in which they’ve scored and surrendered no more than two goals each.
Genoa vs Inter Milan Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/13.
Genoa vs Inter Milan Betting Odds
Match Winner
Inter Milan @ 4/11 with Bet Storm
Draw @ 4/1 with Bet Storm
Genoa @ 8/1 with Bet Storm
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 9/13
Under 2.5 @ 11/8
