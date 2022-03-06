Genoa vs Empoli live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Genoa will be looking to pick their second win of the season when they take on Empoli in the Italian league this weekend.

Genoa vs Empoli live stream

Genoa vs Empoli Preview

The home side have picked up just one win from 27 league matches this season and they are one of the favourites to go down. They are heading into this contest on the back of five consecutive draws and the home fans will be expecting all three points here. Empoli have been struggling in recent weeks as well and they are heading into this game on the back of a six match winless run. The visitors have lost their last two league outings and they will be under pressure here. On current form, this is an evenly matched contest and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. Genoa have an impressive head to head record against Empoli and they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Sunday’s opposition. The home side will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.

When does Genoa vs Empoli kick-off?

The Serie A clash between Genoa vs Empoli kicks off at 11:30 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Genoa vs Empoli Team News

Genoa team news

The home side are without Zinho Vanheusden, Caleb Ekuban, Andrea Cambiaso, Mattia Bani, Roberto Piccoli and Nikola Maksimovic due to injuries.

Genoa predicted line-up vs Empoli: Sirigu; Hefti, Ostigard, Vasquez, Calafiori; Sturaro, Badelj; Gudmundsson, Melegoni, Yeboah; Destro

Empoli team news

Ardian Ismajli is suspended for the visitors.

Empoli predicted line-up vs Genoa: Vicario; Stojanovic, Tonelli, Luperto, Parisi; Zurkowski, Asllani, Bandinelli; Henderson, Bajrami; Pinamonti