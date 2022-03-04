Genoa v Empoli live stream: How to watch Genoa v Empoli for free

Genoa are desperate for points as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch Genoa v Empoli live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Genoa v Empoli live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Genoa v Empoli live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Genoa v Empoli preview

The home side are in deep trouble at the moment. They’re stuck in the relegation zone and need to win 70% of their remaining Serie A games in order to stay in topflight Italian football.

In recent times, the Genoans have not lost a game, being unbeaten in the last five Serie A outings. However, all of these games have ended in draws including last week’s encounter with reigning champions Inter Milan. This shows that Genoa can actually hold their own in the league.

Empoli are free from relegation worries at the moment but the visitors have not done well of late, failing to win once in their last five outings in the league. More than that, they have conceded ten goals in these games.

This means that Genoa have a chance to finally win a game for a change. A win will not move them away from the red zone but would offer a chance for them to turn things around.

Genoa are on 17 points at the moment and they need a sharp uptick in results. While it is commendable that they haven’t lost in recent weeks, Genoa still need to start picking up wins with only 12 games left.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Genoa v Empoli team news

Genoa team news

Lennart Czyborra, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden, Caleb Ekuban, Roberto Piccoli and Domenico Criscito won’t be available for Genoa boss Alexander Blessin due to injuries.

Genoa predicted line-up

Sirigu, Maksimović, Hefti, Østigård, Vásquez, Badelj, Sturaro, Guðmundsson, Melegoni, Portanova & Yeboah

Empoli team news

Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli has to choose a team with limited availability. Emmanuel Ekong, Tommaso Baldanzi, Mattia Viti, Riccardo Marchizza, Nicolas Haas, will miss out on this game. Ardian Ismajli will not be able to play due to suspension.

Empoli predicted lineup

Vicario, Stojanović, Luperto, Ismajli, Cacace, Bandinelli, Bajrami, Żurkowski, Asllani, Di Francesco & Pinamonti

Genoa v Empoli free bets