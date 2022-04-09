Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata Predictions: Boxing Betting Tips, Odds and Free Bet

Gennadiy Golovkin takes on Ryota Murata in a highly anticipated middleweight clash this weekend at the Saitama Super Arena, in Japan.
Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata Odds
Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata Predictions
Golovkin is undoubtedly the more experienced of the two fighters and he is well ahead in terms of talent as well.
However, the experienced boxer is showing signs of ageing and Ryota Murata will fancy his chances of giving it a proper go here.
That said, Murata is lacking in mobility and agility as well. This is likely to be a close contest Golovkin has the experience and the talent to edge this one eventually.
Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata prediction: Golovkin to win by decision @ 5/2 with Bet Storm
Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata Betting Tips
Golovkin has picked up 36 knockout wins over the course of his career and he will look to pull off a similar feat here against Murata.
The 40-year-old has a lot of experience and a reputation of picking up knockout wins. Golovkin has knocked out 23 consecutive opponents in the past and it will be interesting to see whether Murata can prolong the fight and give himself a chance of winning here.
Murata will be desperate to put on a show in front of his home crowd but Golovkin is the more talented of the two fighters and he should be able to emerge victorious with a knockout.
Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata betting tip: Golovkin to win by KO/TKO @ 3/5 with Bet Storm
How to Watch Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata Live Stream
You can watch the Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata boxing clash on the DAZN app or the channel on TV.
When is Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata?
The middleweight clash between Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata will be held on the 9th of April in Japan.
What time does the Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata fight start?
The fight between Gennadiy Golovkin v Ryota Murata kicks off at 5.10 am ET.
