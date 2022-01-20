Gambia vs Tunisia prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 continues this week, with Gambia and Tunisia meeting in their final group stage encounter on Thursday night at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

Match Info:

Date: 21st January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00, Limbe Omnisport Stadium

Gambia vs Tunisia Prediction

The Gambia played the match against Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations which ended with a 1-1 draw. Musa Barrow was the main goal scorer for the Gambia.

After two rounds, the Gambian national team has taken a surprising lead in Group F. The Gambians have four points, but Mali is in second place with the same number, and Tunisia is in third place with three points. Even if the Gambia loses this match, they will still qualify for the playoffs as third-place finishers.

On the other hand, Tunisia managed to get a 4-0 victory against Mauritania scoring eight shots on target and 54% possession.

At the start of the competition, Tunisia was considered one of the favorites to win the continental showpiece. Although they failed to live up to that anticipation in their first game, a 1-0 loss to Mali, they rebounded admirably in their second encounter. They won 4-0 against Mauritania and could have easily scored more.

Gambia vs Tunisia Prediction: Gambia 1-2 Tunisia @ 21/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Gambia vs Tunisia Betting Tips

The Gambians were far from unlucky in their encounter against Mali, but their national side has little chance of making the playoffs. The Tunisians, on the other hand, enjoyed a superb game against the Mauritanians. Tunisia, we believe, will be the stronger team in this match and will secure a direct winning season.

Gambia vs Tunisia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 41/20.

Gambia vs Tunisia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Tunisia: 21/20 with bet365

Draw: 19/10 with bet365

Gambia: 7/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 41/20

Under 2.5: 9/20

Gambia vs Tunisia Free Bet

