GAMBIA and Tunisia are going to have an interesting match together on 21st January 2022.

Gambia is currently in first place in Group A, having four points with Mali for second place, while the Eagles of Carthage are in third place with three points from two games.

How to claim the Gambia vs Tunisia free bets?

The process for claiming the AFCON free bets is straightforward, and we’ve outlined it below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Fill out the registration form with your information, including your age and residence.

Make a qualifying deposit and wager on the sportsbook.

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Bet365 Gambia vs Tunisia betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Bet365 is well-known for its fantastic bonuses, and you’ll find a great one currently on offer. Just head over there and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which you can use to bet on various markets, including Gambia vs Tunisia

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim your bet365 Gambia vs Tunisia betting offer today

Bet Storm Gambia vs Tunisia offer: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

You can get a £30 free wager by going to Storm Bet and using the link below. Simply place a £10 qualifying wager, and the £30 will be promptly credited to your sportsbook account.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned. 1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. The free bet is valid for 7 days from the issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your Bet Storm Gambia vs Tunisia free bet today

LiveScore Bet Gambia vs Tunisia betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

There’s a juicy Gambia vs Tunisia bonus offer at LiveScore Bet. You’ll receive £20 in free bets, simply for making a qualifying bet of £10 at the site. Click the link below to head over to LiveScore Bet right now.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your Livescore Bet Gambia vs Tunisia free bet today

Bet UK Gambia vs Tunisia free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

At Bet UK, they’re offering out £30 in free bets. Make a £10 deposit to get your hands on these free bets, and the bonus money will be promptly deposited into your Bet UK account.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7-day expiry.

Claim your Bet UK Gambia vs Tunisia free bets today